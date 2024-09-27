Friday, September 27, 2024
2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar announced

British SuperbikeLatest NewsRacing
2 min.read

The provisional 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship calendar has been announced today (Friday 27 September).

The 11-round season features a shake-up next year, with the championship kicking off at Oulton Park in Cheshire over the traditional May Bank Holiday weekend, ahead of the first of two outings to Donington Park later in the month.

Snetterton will host round three in June, before the annual visit to Scotland on the opening weekend of July at Knockhill. The much-loved Brands Hatch summer event remains at the end of that month.

August continues to feature another Thruxton thriller before the fans’ favourite Bank Holiday highlight at Cadwell Park at the end of the month.

Donington Park will host the final event of the Main Season when the championship returns at the start of September, before the crucial Showdown title chase takes places across the final three rounds.

The legendary TT Circuit Assen makes a welcome return to the calendar and will host the opening round of the Showdown in mainland Europe for the first time since 2019, as the points’ value increases in the final battle for the title.

The championship then returns to Oulton Park for the penultimate round of the season on the opening weekend of October before the traditional final visit to Brands Hatch for the 2025 title decider two weeks later.

There will be three official tests prior to the start of the 2025 season, with the first taking place in April at Circuito de Navarra, which has just reopened following a multi-million Euro redevelopment.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “I am delighted to announce our 2025 provisional calendar which will consist of familiar favourites, a returning highlight and tweaks to the order of the events.

“The opening round will start with the early May Bank Holiday weekend at Oulton Park, before a sequence of events at our traditional UK venues. It’s then a return to the Cathedral of Racing, Assen in the Netherlands, to start the Showdown for the first time since 2019, with the circuit in a celebratory mood in the centenary year of the Dutch TT.  Return visits to Oulton Park and Brands Hatch will round up the 29th season of Bennetts BSB in the modern era.

“The full season will kick off with the now traditional Spanish testing period, with the first official track action on 6/7 April at the revitalised Navarra circuit. Fans, teams and riders were already highly impressed with the facility at this year’s opening round and with a multi-million Euro circuit reconfiguration and upgrade just completed everyone is looking forward to seeing the changes first-hand.”

2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship Official Tests

DATEVENUE
Test 16/7 AprilCircuito de Navarra
Test 218/19 AprilDonington Park GP
Test 323/24 AprilOulton Park

2025 Provisional Bennetts British Superbike Calendar

DATEVENUE
Round 13/4/5 MayOulton Park*
Round 216/17/18 MayDonington Park GP
Round 320/21/22 JuneSnetterton
Round 44/5/6 JulyKnockhill
Round 525/26/27 JulyBrands Hatch GP
Round 68/9/10 AugustThruxton
Round 723/24/25 AugustCadwell Park*
Round 85/6/7 SeptemberDonington Park GP
Round 919/20/21 SeptemberTT Circuit Assen
Round 103/4/5 OctoberOulton Park
Round 1117/18/19 OctoberBrands Hatch GP

* Denotes Bank Holiday weekend.

All dates are provisional and subject to change

For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com

