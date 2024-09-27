Veijer fastest, Alonso P13 on Day 1

Moto3™ has landed at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, with Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) topping the standings after an impressive Friday.

The Dutchman destroyed the lap record, giving him a 0.154s advantage over the field as the only rider in the 1:37s. Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) continued his impressive recent form in second, ahead of David Almansa (Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team), who claimed a strong P3 after nearly 20 laps in Practice 1.

– It was an eventful start to the weekend, with a number of riders crashing in the fist session of the day including Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) at Turn 4 – rider ok but after Practice 1 in the afternoon, he sits P13 but two places ahead of key rival Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3)

– Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) would dip under the lap record first in the afternoon before Veijer grabbed top spot – taking the fight to Honda after a notable day for the Japanese factory. By the end of play, four Hondas complete the top five: Fernandez, Almansa, his teammate Matteo Bertelle and Lunetta

– Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA), who had a strong day to finish ahead of Round 12 winner Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in seventh. Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) took eighth on his first visit to the track, after topping the first session too. Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) and Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP’s Tatsuki Suzuki complete the top ten

Can Alonso move forward on Saturday? Tune in for P2 at 8:40 (UTC+8) before qualifying from 12:50 to find out!

