Huertas turns the screw on his rivals

Superpole Highlights

By claiming his seventh Superpole of the season Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) wrapped up the Tissot Superpole Award with two rounds to spare. The championship leader was pushed throughout the 45 minute session by his rivals and it was only on his final lap of the day that he guaranteed pole position.

As the session drew to a close Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) jumped to the front row ahead of Jorge Navarro. The Orelac Racing Verdnatura rider had led the way for most of the session but had to settle for third fastest at the end. It was the second time this season that Navarro has qualified on the front row of the grid.

Title contenders Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) will have to come through from fourth and eighth on the grid.

P1 | Adrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“Today was a really good day because we ended up with pole position and we also had a strong pace for the race. I’m happy because we have clear goals to work on to find improvements but find something every day. We are fast and consistent and, most importantly, we aren’t making many mistakes. We’re ready to keep pushing and fighting tomorrow. In the race I think it’s going to be really close for all of the leading riders and I’m looking forward to enjoying the race. I think we can have fun racing with my competitors, and I’ll try to find the areas where I can gain an advantage.”

WorldSSP Tissot Superpole Results

1. Adrián Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’52.932s

2. Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.062s

3. Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) +0.113s

4. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.213s

5. Glenn van Straalen (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.407s

6. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.455s

