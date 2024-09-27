Friday, September 27, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Huertas turns the screw on his rivals

Latest NewsRacingWorld Supersport
1 min.read

Huertas Turns The Screw On His RivalsSuperpole Highlights
By claiming his seventh Superpole of the season Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) wrapped up the Tissot Superpole Award with two rounds to spare. The championship leader was pushed throughout the 45 minute session by his rivals and it was only on his final lap of the day that he guaranteed pole position.

As the session drew to a close Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) jumped to the front row ahead of Jorge Navarro. The Orelac Racing Verdnatura rider had led the way for most of the session but had to settle for third fastest at the end. It was the second time this season that Navarro has qualified on the front row of the grid.

Title contenders Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) will have to come through from fourth and eighth on the grid.

P1 | Adrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
“Today was a really good day because we ended up with pole position and we also had a strong pace for the race. I’m happy because we have clear goals to work on to find improvements but find something every day. We are fast and consistent and, most importantly, we aren’t making many mistakes. We’re ready to keep pushing and fighting tomorrow. In the race I think it’s going to be really close for all of the leading riders and I’m looking forward to enjoying the race. I think we can have fun racing with my competitors, and I’ll try to find the areas where I can gain an advantage.”Huertas Turns The Screw On His Rivals

WorldSSP Tissot Superpole Results
1. Adrián Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’52.932s
2. Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.062s
3. Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) +0.113s
4. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.213s
5. Glenn van Straalen (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.407s
6. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.455s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
An early crash can’t halt the Veneman momentum
Next article
Razgatlioglu returns as Gerloff leads a BMW 1-2 at Motorland Aragon

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Razgatlioglu returns as Gerloff leads a BMW 1-2 at Motorland Aragon

Latest News 0
WorldSBK Free Practice After three weeks on the sidelines Toprak...

An early crash can’t halt the Veneman momentum

Latest News 0
Superpole Highlights Having crashed on his first lap of the...

MotoGP – Indonesian GP – Friday

Latest News 0
The Beast turns up the wick in Practice to...

Most Popular

Razgatlioglu returns as Gerloff leads a BMW 1-2 at Motorland Aragon

Latest News 0
WorldSBK Free Practice After three weeks on the sidelines Toprak...

An early crash can’t halt the Veneman momentum

Latest News 0
Superpole Highlights Having crashed on his first lap of the...

MotoGP – Indonesian GP – Friday

Latest News 0
The Beast turns up the wick in Practice to...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Razgatlioglu Returns As Gerloff Leads A Bmw 1-2 At Motorland Aragon

Razgatlioglu returns as Gerloff leads a BMW 1-2 at Motorland Aragon

Frank Duggan - 0