Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Round 10 at Donington Park

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Round 10 at Donington Park

Pirelli National Superstock With Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round 10 At Donington Park

Free Practice 1 (FP1)

The opening session saw varying track conditions, described as “Cloudy / Drying” in the official results.

  1. Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) set the pace with a time of 1:31.575
  2. Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) was second, 0.950s behind
  3. David Allingham (SMS / Nicholls Oil Racing) completed the top three, 1.524s off the lead

Pirelli National Superstock With Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round 10 At Donington Park

Notable performances:

  • Joe Talbot and Josh Owens rounded out the top five
  • Points leader Davey Todd showed strong pace despite the challenging conditions

Pirelli National Superstock With Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round 10 At Donington Park

Free Practice 2 (FP2)

The second session saw significantly faster times as the track conditions improved to “Sunny / Dry”.

  1. Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) topped the timesheets with 1:29.374
  2. Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) was second, 0.103s behind
  3. David Allingham (SMS / Nicholls Oil Racing) took third, 0.262s off the pace

Key points:

  • Davey Todd improved his time by over 3 seconds from FP1
  • Scott Swann and Joe Talbot completed the top five

Pirelli National Superstock With Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round 10 At Donington Park

  • The top 10 were separated by just 1.421 seconds

Combined Results

The combined results from both sessions determine the final standings for the day.

  1. Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) – 1:29.374
  2. Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) – +0.103s
  3. David Allingham (SMS / Nicholls Oil Racing) – +0.262s
  4. Scott Swann (Swann Racing) – +0.324s
  5. Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) – +1.047s
  6. Tim Neave (MasterMac Honda) – +1.126s
  7. Matt Truelove (TAG Racing Honda) – +1.182s
  8. Josh Owens (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia) – +1.259s
  9. Harrison Crosby (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) – +1.388s
  10. Tom Ward (Armada Marine Cables Racing) – +1.421s

Pirelli National Superstock With Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round 10 At Donington Park

Analysis

  • Points leader Davey Todd showcased his championship-leading form, especially in FP2, setting the fastest time of the day.
  • The improving track conditions led to a significant drop in lap times between FP1 and FP2, with the fastest time improving by over 2 seconds.
  • Luke Mossey showed consistent pace, leading FP1 and finishing a close second in the combined standings.
  • David Allingham maintained his position in the top three across both sessions, indicating strong and consistent performance.
  • Joe Talbot, Todd’s main rival in the championship, finished fifth overall, suggesting he has some work to do to challenge for pole position.
  • Scott Swann made a significant improvement in FP2 to jump up to fourth in the combined standings.
  • The top 5 riders were separated by just over a second (1.047s), promising a competitive qualifying session.
  • The difference in track conditions between FP1 and FP2 means that FP3 could be crucial for final setup adjustments before qualifying.
  • With 36 riders within the 110% qualifying time, we can expect a full and competitive grid for the races.

The close times at the front and the improving track conditions set the stage for an exciting qualifying session and races to come in this round of the Pirelli National Superstock at Donington Park.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup – Round 10 at Donington Park

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

