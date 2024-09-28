Third win of the season for Iglesias as title battle heats up

Having started from ninth position Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) enjoyed his home round to win for the third time this season.

Motorland Aragon once again produced a thrilling WorldSSP300 race with just 0.041s covering the podium as Iglesias claimed a photo finish victory.

Despite leading four laps Julio Garcia Gonzalez was beaten on the run to the line by just 0.01s. The KOVE Racing Team rider claimed his third podium of the season from fifth on the grid. The 18 year old Spaniard will start Race 2 from 13th position.

Pole sitter Loris Veneman dropped to sixth position on lap one with the MTM Kawasaki rider having an action packed race. The recently turned 18 year old kept a cool head on the run to the line to beat his title rival Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) by less than a tenth of a second with Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitiRacing) splitting the title contenders.

A career best result of seventh for Gustavo Manso (Yamaha AD78 FIM LA by MS Racing) also saw the Brazilian rider set the fastest lap of the race. He’ll be rewarded with pole position for Race 2 tomorrow

Championship highlights.

Mahendra maintains his championship lead but just 12 points now separate the top three with three races remaining.

Key Points:

Pole position: Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki)

Race 1 winner: Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki)

Race fastest lap: Gustavo Manso (Yamaha AD78 FIM LA by MS Racing) 2’06.396

P1 | Inigo Iglesias | Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki

“I came here after a few rounds of bad luck, but I’m back now. The race was crazy, like all 300 races, but I tried to stay in the top positions. I felt the support from my teammate Carter, who was there fighting with me. Winning here at my home round was important, especially with all my people here. I pushed like crazy on the last lap to take the victory—that was my main goal, to keep the championship alive. I told my team that we have to give everything to win this championship because I believe I deserve it. Tomorrow, we’ll fight again for the top spot, and then we’ll see what happens in Jerez.”

WorldSSP300 Race 1 Results

1. Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki)

2. Julio García (KOVE Racing Team) +0.010s

3. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.041s

4. Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitiRacing) +0.052s

5. Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) +0.140s

6. Carter Thompson (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) +0.169s

Championship Standings

1. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) 175 points

2. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) 168 points

3. Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) 163 points

