Tenth win of the season for Huertas

Having started from pole position the opening race of the weekend for the Supersport class was a lights to flag victory for Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team).

The Spaniard was under pressure throughout but with four laps to go he opened a margin of one second to his pursuers.

The scrap for second was a three rider fight for much of the race as they battled with each other in the closing stages Huertas opened his lead. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team), second in the championship standings, started from the second row of the grid and ran in second position until two thirds distance when the battle for second intensified.

That battle saw Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) move ahead of Montella. The fight between Manzi and Debise for second was only settled on the run to the line with Manzi edging his rival by one tenth of a second.

Manzi will start from pole position for Race 2 ahead of Debise and Montella. Huertas will start from fourth position on the grid.

Key Points:

Pole position: Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

Race 1 winner: Adrian Huertas

Race fastest lap: Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) 1’52.797

P1 | Adrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“Race 1 was really good. I couldn’t ask for much more because we had incredible pace today. We worked hard as a team and I think we managed the race perfectly. I believe we have even more margin for tomorrow, so let’s keep pushing and keep winning! It’s incredible to have 10 wins this season, on the Ducati, with this team. I hope to get a good start tomorrow and be in the fight with the leading group”



WorldSSP Race 1 Results

1. Adrián Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

2. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +1.929s

3. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +2.062s

4. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +2.706s

5. Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) +7.332s

6. Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) +9.384s

Championship Standings

1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 359 points

2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 304 points

3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) 304 points

