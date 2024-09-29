Sunday, September 29, 2024
R3 World Cup Will Go Down to the Wire on Sunday in Aragon

Latest NewsRacingWorld Superbikes
2 min.read

R3 World Cup Will Go Down To The Wire On Sunday In AragonMatch Point Marc in Thrilling First Leg of R3 bLU cRU World Cup Title Showdown 

Mallorca’s Marc Vich has taken a vital victory in his hunt for the 2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup crown after a thrilling Race 1 which saw the top seven riders cross the lineseparated by only +0.629. Title rival Gonzalo Sanchez finished third.

After a season of incredibly close racing and the emergence of several rising stars the title chase will come down to the last R3 bLU cRU World Cup race of the year at Motorland Aragón on Sunday September 28th.

Race 1 was pivotal with Vich leading Sanchez by just nine points as the lights went out, and although the two Spaniards both attempted to make a break at the front, this proved impossible. A lead group of eight riders created one of the best track battles of the year, making both the race win and the championship swing impossible to call. Despite dropping back in the pack several times throughout the nine-lap dash, Sanchez was determined to fight through to the front, and the 16-year-old from nearby Teruel was rewarded with third place. Brazil’s Eduardo Burr charged through to attempt the win, pushing Vich until the end, eventually losing out by the tiny margin of +0.036 to finish second. But it was Vich’s relentlessly calm and focused riding which saw him through to the 25-points, giving him an 18-point lead going into Sunday’s Race 2. Burr closes to within three points of Alessandro Di Persio for third in the championship.

Marc Vich: “I’m really happy, the team and I have done a great job and I was able to manage the title gap. It’s been a very important race today, we’re happy with the result and I can’t ask for anything more. At the beginning of the race there were some contacts with other riders and I dropped back a bit but I knew I had good speed and I just tried to keep my rhythm. Tomorrow is a new day and let’s see what happens.”

Watch the conclusion of the 2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup live at 11:50 CET on Sunday September 28th by clicking the image below.R3 World Cup Will Go Down To The Wire On Sunday In Aragon

For more info checkout our dedicated FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup News page superbike-news.co.uk/category/world-superbikes/r3-world-cup/

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup

