Herrin Takes 2024 Motoamerica Superbike Title In Style

Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Josh Herrin won the second AMA Superbike Championship of his career on Saturday at New Jersey Motorsports Park, and he did so with the flair of a champion. Simply put, he won when he didn’t need to.

Herrin worked his way forward after crossing the line in fifth place on the opening lap and most expected him to stay there. After all, it would have been the easy way to wrap up the title But it wasn’t Herrin’s way. He kept pushing: Fourth on lap six, third on lap seven, second on lap nine and the lead on lap 11. But he was being hounded by Wrench Motorcycle’s Bobby Fong, who made a move on Herrin to take the lead for the first time on lap 15 of 20. Okay, so now Herrin would chill and take the title with a second-place finish.

Or not.

Herrin re-passed a feisty Fong with two laps to go and rode to a .403 of a second victory – his sixth of the year and the 16th AMA Superbike win of his career. And, more importantly, it resulted in his second Superbike title – 11 years after his first. The championship also ended a winless drought for Ducati that goes back 30 years to when Australian Troy Corser won the title on a Fast By Ferracci Ducati in 1994.

Fong held on for second, .190 of a second ahead of Herrin’s teammate and wingman Loris Baz, with the Frenchman earning his third podium of the season after leading seven laps of the race.

Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Cameron Beaubier ran in the lead foursome but ultimately had to settle for fourth as he suffered with a lack of corner-entry grip. He crossed the line 1.7 seconds behind race-winner Herrin.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante emerged from a five-rider battle to finish fifth, 1.8 seconds ahead of Attack Performance/Progressive/Yamaha Racing’s Cameron Petersen.

EasyHealthPlans.com/TopPro Racing’s Sean Dylan Kelly was seventh, hot on Petersen’s rear wheel and just .104 of a second behind the South African. Kelly, meanwhile, was just a fraction of a second ahead of Petersen’s fill-in teammate Xavi Forés, who in turn was just a tick over half a second ahead of FLO4LAW Racing’s Benjamin Smith in his best ride of the season.

Jones Honda’s Ashton Yates rounded out the top 10.

Notable non-finishers were Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Brandon Paasch and Tytlers Cycle Racing’s JD Beach with both riders crashing out in separate incidents.

With just Sunday’s race two left in the season, Herrin has an insurmountable points lead of 58 over Beaubier, 325-267. Fong is third with Kelly fourth and Baz fifth. Kelly leads Baz by just nine points, and Baz leads Petersen by just three points.

In the Superbike Cup, Danilo Lewis’ crash cost him the championship points lead with Yates now leading the Brazilian by 15 points going into tomorrow’s finale and the battle for the $25,000 winner’s check.

Superbike Race 1

Josh Herrin (Ducati) Bobby Fong (Yamaha) Loris Baz (Ducati) Cameron Beaubier (BMW) Richie Escalante (Suzuki) Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) Sean Dylan Kelly (BMW) Xavi Forés (Yamaha) Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) Ashton Yates (Honda)

Quotes…

Josh Herrin – Winner

“At the beginning, it was getting hectic. Everybody was all over the place. I was just trying to be relaxed and calm, like I talked about. Like (Cameron) Beaubier did. Just trying to learn from that over the years and just be calm at the beginning, even when things aren’t going your way. I was able to do that today and then put my head down and start picking them away. I just felt so comfortable, and it looked like everybody else was so uncomfortable. When I was in the lead, I saw Bobby (Fong) behind me, and I just didn’t want to take any chances with him being there. So, I let him go by on the straight. I thought he was going by on the left, but he went by on the right. Then the last three laps I saw I had pace. So, I just wanted to get by with two to go and put my head down and see what I could, and we were able to get it done. I didn’t think this would ever happen. I thought I’d be finishing eighth or ninth today, for sure. I wanted to leave COTA by winning and win the championship by winning with Beaubier healthy there. I was able to do it today at a track that has never suited me on a Superbike. I believe this is my first Superbike win here when it wasn’t raining. It’s probably besides Barber the track that I have the least confidence at. So, for us to pull the win off here with the championship race is huge. To now have I think what should be a 62-point lead is crazy to me. Thank you to Loris (Baz) for honestly being the best teammate I’ve ever had, and for the team being the best team, and Joyce for always cooking us lunch and making sure that we’re taken care of, and Rachel for always taking care of crazy little Griffin whenever I’m at the races. I’m so happy that they were here to celebrate with us. Thank you to the whole Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati North America team. Ducati Corse, KYT helmets, Only Fans, Good Boy Vodka, GoPro, Alpinestars. The list goes on and on and on. Everybody that supports the team. Thank you so much. Thank you to MotoAmerica and everybody involved.”

Third Place – Loris Baz

“Well, at the beginning I was comfortable. I was trying to understand what were the grip conditions first time with the dry conditions. So, we went out, and, unfortunately, I had a bad start. I could see everyone struggling in entry a lot. Beaubier almost highsided, (Cameron) Petersen, (Xavi) Forés. I was like, ‘that’s something strange.’ I was trying to figure it out but then I wanted to be in the lead and try to not go too fast and too hard on the rear tire because I didn’t know what to expect from the tire life. That race went on quick, to be honest. Then I saw Josh (Herrin) coming by, and I was like, okay, now things change. I wanted to stay behind him and (Bobby) Fong, but Fong was really close to him. I was just trying not to think too much but at the same time thinking a lot. I could see him looking behind. I was like, ‘he’s just trying to think as much as me.’ But then four laps to the end, five laps to the end, I look behind and I never do that. I thought it was Beaubier, so I just tried. I know it’s not someone crazy that’s going to dive-bomb and make three guys crash, but I was like, let’s just try to give us a small gap to Fong so he doesn’t dive to go for Josh. The last few laps I pushed again just so I was not in a position to be attacked. I was not going to try anything crazy on Josh, to be honest. I’m so happy and so proud of him. I never thought I could be happy for a teammate winning a championship and kicking my ass like this all season, but I’m really happy and proud of him.”

