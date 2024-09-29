Sunday, September 29, 2024
Gennai wins again as Mahendra extends championship lead to 16 points

Latest NewsRacingWorld Supersport 300
1 min.read
Gennai Wins Again As Mahendra Extends Championship Lead To 16 PointsA red flag for a crash involving Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitiRacing) and Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) reduced Race 2 of WorldSSP300 to just seven laps.

When the race restarted it was typically action packed with the championship contenders Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) and Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) starting from the fourth row of the grid.

With six changes of the lead during the seven laps it was only a photo finish at the close that settled the outcome. Mirco Gennai (MTM Kawasaki) claimed the victory by just six thousandths of a second from Mahendra and Jose Osuna Saez (DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team). The result marked the first podium of the season for Osuna Saez.

Inigio Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) was given a double long lap penalty for irresponsible riding and the Race 1 winner ended the race outside the points.

Championship standings
Mahendra now holds a 16 point lead over Veneman with Iglesias 32 points behind.
Kawasaki wrapped up the Manufacturer Championship with one round to spare.

P1 | Mirko Gennai | MTM Kawasaki
“With only seven laps this was a very difficult race for me. It’s very difficult to plan a strategy on the final lap in this class so when I found myself leading, I gave it 110%! As I exited Turn 15 and accelerated onto the long straight I expected riders to overtake me but, for some reason, they didn’t. In the end I’m very happy to cross the line first!”Gennai Wins Again As Mahendra Extends Championship Lead To 16 Points

WorldSSP300 Race 2 Results
1. Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki)
2. Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) +0.006s
3. Pepe Osuna (DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team) +0.085s
4. Julio García (KOVE Racing Team) +0.131s
5. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.159s
6. Gustavo Manso (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) +0.191s

Championship Standings
1. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) 195 points
2. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) 179 points
3. Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) 163 points

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com/

