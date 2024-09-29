Quattro Group British Supersport & Gp2 / Hel Supersport Cup - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

Qualifying

The day started with a two-part qualifying session to determine the grid for the Sprint Race.

Q1 Results

Alastair Seeley (Yamaha) – 1:32.006 James McManus (Ducati) – 1:32.597 Keo Walker (Triumph) – 1:33.082 (GP2 class)

Q2 Results

Luke Stapleford (Triumph) – 1:30.186 Benjamin Currie (Ducati) – 1:30.398 (+0.212s) Jack Kennedy (Honda) – 1:30.426 (+0.240s) TJ Toms (Yamaha) – 1:30.660 (+0.474s) Eugene McManus (Ducati) – 1:31.011 (+0.825s)

Notable performances:

Owen Jenner qualified 15th overall but was the fastest GP2 rider

Lewis Jones was the top Cup class qualifier in 25th position overall

Sprint Race

The Sprint Race provided intense action and a significant shake-up in the championship standings.

Race Results

Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) Benjamin Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.057s TJ Toms (R&R Racing) +0.301s Harry Truelove (Astro-JJR Suzuki) +5.335s Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing) +7.643s

Key Points:

Jack Kennedy took the win with a last-lap overtake on Ben Currie

Championship rival Luke Stapleford crashed out on the opening lap

Owen Jenner finished 7th overall, winning the GP2 class

Lewis Jones won the Cup class, finishing 22nd overall

Class Winners

Supersport: Jack Kennedy

GP2: Owen Jenner (7th overall)

Cup: Lewis Jones (22nd overall)

Analysis

Jack Kennedy’s victory, coupled with Luke Stapleford’s DNF, has given Kennedy the championship lead

The race was closely contested at the front, with less than a second covering the podium finishers

Harry Truelove and Eugene McManus showed strong pace but couldn’t challenge for the podium

Owen Jenner’s dominant GP2 class win (finishing 9.351s behind the overall winner) demonstrates his strength in the category

The Cup class saw close racing, with Lewis Jones taking the win ahead of Cameron Hall and Tom Tunstall

Championship Implications

Jack Kennedy now leads the Supersport championship following Stapleford’s non-finish

Owen Jenner further solidifies his position at the top of the GP2 standings

The Cup class battle remains tight with another close finish among the top contenders

The results from today have set up an intriguing scenario for tomorrow’s Feature Race, with Kennedy looking to capitalize on his newfound championship lead and Stapleford aiming to bounce back from his disappointing crash.