Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 2

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup – Round 10 at Donington Park, Day 2

Qualifying

The day started with a two-part qualifying session to determine the grid for the Sprint Race.

Quattro Group British Supersport & Gp2 / Hel Supersport Cup - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

Q1 Results

  1. Alastair Seeley (Yamaha) – 1:32.006
  2. James McManus (Ducati) – 1:32.597
  3. Keo Walker (Triumph) – 1:33.082 (GP2 class)

Q2 Results

Quattro Group British Supersport & Gp2 / Hel Supersport Cup - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

  1. Luke Stapleford (Triumph) – 1:30.186
  2. Benjamin Currie (Ducati) – 1:30.398 (+0.212s)
  3. Jack Kennedy (Honda) – 1:30.426 (+0.240s)
  4. TJ Toms (Yamaha) – 1:30.660 (+0.474s)
  5. Eugene McManus (Ducati) – 1:31.011 (+0.825s)

Notable performances:

  • Owen Jenner qualified 15th overall but was the fastest GP2 rider
  • Lewis Jones was the top Cup class qualifier in 25th position overall

Sprint Race

The Sprint Race provided intense action and a significant shake-up in the championship standings.

Race Results

Quattro Group British Supersport & Gp2 / Hel Supersport Cup - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

  1. Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK)
  2. Benjamin Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.057s
  3. TJ Toms (R&R Racing) +0.301s
  4. Harry Truelove (Astro-JJR Suzuki) +5.335s
  5. Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing) +7.643s

Quattro Group British Supersport & Gp2 / Hel Supersport Cup - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

Key Points:

  • Jack Kennedy took the win with a last-lap overtake on Ben Currie
  • Championship rival Luke Stapleford crashed out on the opening lap
  • Owen Jenner finished 7th overall, winning the GP2 class
  • Lewis Jones won the Cup class, finishing 22nd overall

Class Winners

  • Supersport: Jack Kennedy

Quattro Group British Supersport & Gp2 / Hel Supersport Cup - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

  • GP2: Owen Jenner (7th overall)
  • Cup: Lewis Jones (22nd overall)

Analysis

  • Jack Kennedy’s victory, coupled with Luke Stapleford’s DNF, has given Kennedy the championship lead
  • The race was closely contested at the front, with less than a second covering the podium finishers
  • Harry Truelove and Eugene McManus showed strong pace but couldn’t challenge for the podium
  • Owen Jenner’s dominant GP2 class win (finishing 9.351s behind the overall winner) demonstrates his strength in the category
  • The Cup class saw close racing, with Lewis Jones taking the win ahead of Cameron Hall and Tom Tunstall

Championship Implications

Quattro Group British Supersport & Gp2 / Hel Supersport Cup - Round 10 At Donington Park, Day 2

  • Jack Kennedy now leads the Supersport championship following Stapleford’s non-finish
  • Owen Jenner further solidifies his position at the top of the GP2 standings
  • The Cup class battle remains tight with another close finish among the top contenders

The results from today have set up an intriguing scenario for tomorrow’s Feature Race, with Kennedy looking to capitalize on his newfound championship lead and Stapleford aiming to bounce back from his disappointing crash.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

