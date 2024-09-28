Bagnaia masters Mandalika as Martin’s mistake cuts title lead in half

Another huge twist in the Tissot Sprint sees Bagnaia, Bastianini AND Marquez close in after closest Saturday finish of the year.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) returned to glory in the Tissot Sprint at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, remaining unflappable in the 13-lap shootout as Championship Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) had a shock crash out the lead to create yet another title fight twist. The 12 points for Bagnaia’s win cuts the gap between the top two in half ahead of a tantalising Grand Prix race.

On top of that drama, it was the closest Sprint finish of the season as Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) put in a serious late charge, coming home a mere 0.107s off his teammate after attacking and passing Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), who completed the podium. That makes it all three riders in those top echelons of the title fight making gains on Saturday as Martin looks to hit back on Sunday.

As the lights went out, Martin made a dream launch, charging to the front ahead of title rival Bagnaia, who braved the outside line on the run to Turn 1. The #89 pulled the pin on the opening lap, while Marc Marquez made ground at the start after qualifying from 12th on the grid – slicing up the inside with razorlike precision.

The drama hit early, however, with Martin suddenly crashing out of the lead at the tricky Turn 16 in a near carbon copy of Bastianini’s crash in qualifying. The Championship leader remounted, setting sights on recovering some points, but Bagnaia was left in the lead to make his play for that maximum score of 12.

The battle for the podium then began in earnest, with Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) getting the gloves off. The #93 soon made a move stick on Acosta on Lap 3, entering the top three as Acosta was next under threat from Bastianini. That made the rookie drop back to fifth.

There was then a huge heart in mouth moment for Bezzecchi as he chased down Bagnaia, with the #72 getting all crossed up and heading wide, avoiding contact with the reigning World Champion ahead by millimetres.

Meanwhile, Martin continued his recovering ride, launching into the top 15 and then the top 12, soon entering the top 10 after a move on Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). But after getting mired behind plenty of other riders looking to make progress, and getting some elbows form Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), the points were out of reach.

At the front, Bagnaia pounded on with just enough breathing space as Bastianini started to home in on Marc Marquez in the closing laps. Setting his sights on a move with three laps remaining, ‘the Beast’ looked for an opportunity on Lap 12 and made the move stick at Turn 10, job done. The Italian was up into second, with Bagnaia a further eight-tenths up the road.

It seemed like that would be more than enough but it got close. On the final lap, Bagnaia kept his cool but Bastianini was on a roll, closing on his teammate to cross the line just a tenth further back. A Ducati Lenovo Team 1-2, a 12-point gain for Bagnaia as well as a boost with that winning feeling… and a warning shot from Bastianini for his rivals on Sunday. Marc Marquez completed the podium, not quite able to hang with the #23’s pace.

Behind the leading trio was Bezzecchi, who had good pace but was just unable to recover that ground lost after his mistake. The #72 had a comfortable advantage over Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing), however, with the #21 able to leapfrog Acosta, who finished down in sixth. The rookie crossed the line with less than half a second advantage over Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), too.

Meanwhile, CASTROL Honda LCR’s Johann Zarco secured a remarkable eighth place. It was a standout ride from the Frenchman, crossing the line in front of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), who took the final point. Martin was unable to finish higher than 10th, walking away with no points and 9.104s away from victory.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™), meanwhile, dropped from a second row start to outside the points after an elbows-out battle, but the Frenchman will be looking for more reward on Sunday for his solid pace.

Bagnaia back on top. Martin’s Championship advantage down to 12 points. Marquez in the mix… and Bastianini ready to unleash the Beast. You do not want to miss the Indonesian GP, so tune in on Sunday at 15:00 local time (UTC +8) to find out who will head into Japan on top!

