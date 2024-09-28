Canet denies Dixon and Ogura as front row split by 0.070

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) stormed to pole after a breathtaking lap in Indonesia, but the Spaniard has some serious competition right on his tail as Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) was denied by just 0.060.

Championship leader Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) ended Saturday just 0.001s in further arrears to complete a close front row.

– It would be a dramatic start to Q2 for Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with the Italian crashing in the opening five minutes and now needing to pass a medical review before the race to head back out on Sunday.

– Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) heads the second row of the grid ahead of Beta Tools SpeedUp’s Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez, who end Saturday just two-tenths away from Canet’s benchmark.

– Back on row three on Sunday will be Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), with the Italian setting sights on redemption after missing out on victory last time out. Arbolino will have Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia)

– MT Helmets – MSI’s Sergio Garcia starts as Moto2™ continues to look as unpredictable as ever.

