2025 MotoGP calendar revealed

2025 Motogp Calendar Revealed22 races, 18 countries, five continents: here is where and when MotoGP™ goes racing next season

The provisional 2025 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar has been published by the FIM, revealing the dates and races for the upcoming season of the most exciting sport on Earth.

22 Grands Prix in 18 countries are set to take place in 2025, including the return of Brno in Czechia and the debut of Balaton Park in Hungary.

Designed for fans to enjoy the best of MotoGP™ wherever they are in the world, the calendar is as efficient as possible at the same time as balancing social and economic factors to maximise our positive impact.

With four long-haul events to begin the year and four to round it off, 2025 will be a balanced and well-paced season of competition for riders, teams and paddock personnel.

Check out the full calendar below!

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

