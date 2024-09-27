Friday, September 27, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

New engine protection for 2024 Honda CBR600RR

Industry NewsAftermarketGB Racing
Less than 1 min.read
New Engine Protection For 2024 Honda Cbr600rrRe-released to many of the global markets for 2024, the updated CBR600RR is already topping sales charts and winning British Supersport Championship races.

While not massively changed from the hugely-popular earlier models, Honda’s development work to make the CBR600RR competitive for racing once more has necessitated redesigning the secondary protection for the perfect fit and to offer the most robust protection in the event of a crash.

This new collection of secondary engine protection is backwards compatible with CBR600RR models from 2009 on.

Prototyped, tested and developed in World Supersport and British Supersport, the alternator, clutch and pulse covers are available individually or as a set.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

*Beware of fake parts — if in any doubt of the authenticity of a GBRacing product please contact GBRacing with details of the vendor.*New Engine Protection For 2024 Honda Cbr600rr

PRICES
Honda CBR600RR 2009-2024

Secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover
£79.90 / $102.53 / €83.23

Clutch cover
£95.83 / $122.98 / €99.83

Pulse cover
£74.90 / $96.13 / €78.03

Full cover set
£238.10 / $305.56 / €248.02

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Exclusive? Rare WW2 Paratroop mini bike for sale with Iconic
Next article
THE FINAL SHOWDOWN FOR THE TITLE IS ON AT THE MXGP OF CASTILLA LA MANCHA

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

MotoGP – Indonesian GP – Friday

Latest News 0
The Beast turns up the wick in Practice to...

Ogura tops timesheets full of key contenders on Friday

Latest News 0
World Championship leader Ai Ogura (MT Helmets - MSI)...

Veijer fastest, Alonso P13 on Day 1

Latest News 0
Moto3™ has landed at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit,...

Most Popular

MotoGP – Indonesian GP – Friday

Latest News 0
The Beast turns up the wick in Practice to...

Ogura tops timesheets full of key contenders on Friday

Latest News 0
World Championship leader Ai Ogura (MT Helmets - MSI)...

Veijer fastest, Alonso P13 on Day 1

Latest News 0
Moto3™ has landed at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit,...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Motogp - Indonesian Gp - Friday

MotoGP – Indonesian GP – Friday

Frank Duggan - 0