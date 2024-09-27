New engine protection for 2024 Honda CBR600RR

Re-released to many of the global markets for 2024, the updated CBR600RR is already topping sales charts and winning British Supersport Championship races.

While not massively changed from the hugely-popular earlier models, Honda’s development work to make the CBR600RR competitive for racing once more has necessitated redesigning the secondary protection for the perfect fit and to offer the most robust protection in the event of a crash.

This new collection of secondary engine protection is backwards compatible with CBR600RR models from 2009 on.

Prototyped, tested and developed in World Supersport and British Supersport, the alternator, clutch and pulse covers are available individually or as a set.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

*Beware of fake parts — if in any doubt of the authenticity of a GBRacing product please contact GBRacing with details of the vendor.*

PRICES

Honda CBR600RR 2009-2024

Secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover

£79.90 / $102.53 / €83.23

Clutch cover

£95.83 / $122.98 / €99.83

Pulse cover

£74.90 / $96.13 / €78.03

Full cover set

£238.10 / $305.56 / €248.02