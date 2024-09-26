Kawasaki powers into 2025 with a new Versys 1100

From its introduction in 2012, the litre class Versys has evolved year on year gaining widespread praise for its any-roads versatility, day long riding comfort and rider friendly attitude – a true motorcyclist’s machine befitting its Destination Everywhere tagline.

For 2025 that carefully considered evolution takes its next step and chief among the “under the surface” changes are an increase in cylinder capacity and also an increase in peak power. Developed by Kawasaki specifically for any road’s excitement from perfectly surfaced highways to poorly maintained country roads, the Versys’ In-Line Four engine receives an increase in displacement from 1,043 cm3 to 1,099 cm3 for the 2025 season thanks to a 3mm longer stroke. This capacity increase, along with other subtle adjustments, increases maximum power from 120 PS to 135 PS.

Additionally, increased mid-high rpm torque makes an already great riding experience even more enjoyable. The new models (Standard, S and SE plus Edition machines and luggage options) also receive several upgrades aimed at improving touring potential.

The updated Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) feature now functions from a lower minimum shift point of 1500rpm, while new upper gear ratios enhance touring comfort partnered with electronic cruise control. In terms of engine changes, selected headlines include centre intake funnels now 45 mm longer than the outer intake funnels adding to better torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm.

The intake ports were optimised to suit a throttle body change and are now narrower in relation to the bike’s increased displacement. The resulting higher intake flow velocity in the low- to mid-rpm range benefits low-mid range torque. Additionally, new ECU settings optimised for the higher engine displacement have the throttle valve opening characteristics revised across the rev range while cam profiles with a lower valve lift also contribute to increased low-mid rpm range torque.

Increased rideability is also thanks to a heavier flywheel mass and a secondary balancer reduces excess vibration while large connector pipes join exhaust headers 1-4 and 2-3, contributing to better performance at all rpms. And to keep things under control, an oil cooler has been added in 2025 for improved cooling performance. Braking is revised too with the rear disc increasing from ø250 mm > ø260 mm.

A USB-C port is standard and in terms of electronic rider aids, the Versys 1100 owner will be well served with a raft of items including KTRC traction control, cornering management, power mode and riding mode selections and – for SE owners – Showa electronically damped suspension. Boasting the convenience of Kawasaki’s unique Rideology smartphone App (which is now voice command function ready), you have the ideal planet exploring platform. Versys 1100 – Destination: Everywhere.

The 2025 Versys will be available from December 2024 in the following colours:

Versys 1100 – £11,899

Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray / Metallic Diablo Black

Versys 1100 S – £13,649

Metallic Graphite Gray / Metallic Diablo Black

Pearl Robotic White / Metallic Diablo Black

Versys 1100 SE – £15,649

Metallic Graphite Gray / Metallic Diablo Black

Pearl Robotic White / Metallic Diablo Black