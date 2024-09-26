Thursday, September 26, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Akrapovič Expands Its CFMOTO Range with New Exhaust

Industry NewsAftermarketAkrapovič
1 min.read
Akrapovič Expands Its Cfmoto Range With New ExhaustAkrapovič has introduced an all-new exhaust to its range with the launch of the Slip-On Line (Carbon) for the CFMOTO 800NK.

This new exhaust with its compact styling and racing look perfectly integrates with the bike’s lines and colour scheme. The use of race-proven materials, with a carbon-fibre muffler outer sleeve and muffler clamp, a titanium end cap, and a stainless-steel link pipe, produces a stylish-looking exhaust and provides a weight reduction of 30.6% (0.9 kg) over the stock system.

During the development stage, the Akrapovič engineers focused on design and sound, resulting in a deep and sporty tone from the exhaust that highlights the 799 cc twin-cylinder engine. Enhanced functionality was also an important factor during the design process, with the engineers working on throttle response and rideability. The exhaust also produces performance gains ‒ especially in the mid and top rpm range ‒ with increases of 1.3 kW (1.7 hp) in power and 2.5 Nm in torque at 4,900 rpm, respectively, when compared to a CFMOTO 800NK equipped with a standard stock exhaust system and tested on the Akrapovič in-house dyno.
The Akrapovič Slip-On Line (Carbon) for the CFMOTO 800NK comes with an EC/ECE type-approval certificate (Euro5) and can be easily installed without the need for remapping.

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Herrin And Ducati Closing In On MotoAmerica Superbike Title As The Finale Beckons In New Jersey

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Herrin And Ducati Closing In On MotoAmerica Superbike Title As The Finale Beckons In New Jersey

Latest News 0
Josh Herrin Has A Big Points Lead As He...

Who’s Ready For An All-Out War In Battle For Mission King Of The Baggers Supremacy?

Latest News 0
Will It Be Harley’s Kyle Wyman Or Indian’s Troy...

AIROH: the versatility of Commander 2 in the service of the motorcycling world

Airoh 0
One helmet, three configurations, endless adventures. Commander 2, AIROH's...

Most Popular

Herrin And Ducati Closing In On MotoAmerica Superbike Title As The Finale Beckons In New Jersey

Latest News 0
Josh Herrin Has A Big Points Lead As He...

Who’s Ready For An All-Out War In Battle For Mission King Of The Baggers Supremacy?

Latest News 0
Will It Be Harley’s Kyle Wyman Or Indian’s Troy...

AIROH: the versatility of Commander 2 in the service of the motorcycling world

Airoh 0
One helmet, three configurations, endless adventures. Commander 2, AIROH's...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Herrin And Ducati Closing In On Motoamerica Superbike Title As The Finale Beckons In New Jersey

Herrin And Ducati Closing In On MotoAmerica Superbike Title As The...

Frank Duggan - 0