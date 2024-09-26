Akrapovič Expands Its CFMOTO Range with New Exhaust

Akrapovič has introduced an all-new exhaust to its range with the launch of the Slip-On Line (Carbon) for the CFMOTO 800NK.

This new exhaust with its compact styling and racing look perfectly integrates with the bike’s lines and colour scheme. The use of race-proven materials, with a carbon-fibre muffler outer sleeve and muffler clamp, a titanium end cap, and a stainless-steel link pipe, produces a stylish-looking exhaust and provides a weight reduction of 30.6% (0.9 kg) over the stock system.

During the development stage, the Akrapovič engineers focused on design and sound, resulting in a deep and sporty tone from the exhaust that highlights the 799 cc twin-cylinder engine. Enhanced functionality was also an important factor during the design process, with the engineers working on throttle response and rideability. The exhaust also produces performance gains ‒ especially in the mid and top rpm range ‒ with increases of 1.3 kW (1.7 hp) in power and 2.5 Nm in torque at 4,900 rpm, respectively, when compared to a CFMOTO 800NK equipped with a standard stock exhaust system and tested on the Akrapovič in-house dyno.