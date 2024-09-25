All on the line in Lombok: more twists and turns await MotoGP at Mandalika

In the aftermath of a dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP, we’re heading for Indonesia and a whole new challenge – with the title fight finely poised.

There’s no time to catch your breath as we head from Misano to Lombok and the very different Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, with 24 points in it at the top and plenty more on offer. Indonesia loves MotoGP™ and they’re about to get a show, with controversial moves, swinging momentum and plenty more already having proved the calling card of the last few rounds. So here we go!

IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) now has that 24-point cushion at the top, and that part of the result on Sunday – the positive – may have more time to sink in on the journey to Lombok. He may have lost the race and in a way he thought was over the line, but his blunder in the flag-to-flag in the previous event has been nearly erased in the standings as reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) made his own error at Misano this time round. It could be a fascinating one at Mandalika, which already has some pivotal history for both etched into its memory: last year, Martin took the points lead on Saturday and then crashed out on Sunday, just as a Bagnaia under pressure made a historic charge to the win from P13 on the grid. The duo will doubtless be protagonists this weekend.

Then there’s Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team). One man’s perpetrator of that “over-the-line” move is another man’s last lap hero. He’s got less experience at full fitness at Mandalika so he’ll want to catch up quick, but Misano – even knowing his 100% MotoGP™ podium record at the venue – again proved that a better qualifying for the ‘Beast’ nearly always guarantees he’ll be a serious thread come Sunday, and/or before. Can he keep the momentum going a little stronger than he did after his double at Silverstone?

In the ever-changing scuffle over third overall, meanwhile, Bastianini has pulled back ahead of Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) but by one single point. Marquez took another podium to follow up two wins on the bounce with some consistent form, but he’ll want more pure pace this time out rather than a luck of the draw. He’s not won here – yet? – and like Bastianini, has less experience of the venue at full fitness. And, of course, none on a Ducati.

THE CHASE IS ON

Meanwhile, the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team duo head from their home turf to that of Pertamina this weekend – no pressure. Fabio Di Giannantonio remains just ahead in the standings despite his injury struggles, sizeable crash in Emilia-Romagna, and then tyre pressure AND Long Lap penalties, so the goal will be clear for him: just a little less drama. Marco Bezzecchi, meanwhile, is closing in and now right behind Diggia as he builds a solid run of speed and results, including a front row for San Marino and a top four in the GP last time out. How will they shuffle in Indonesia?

Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) had a tougher second outing at Misano – having been right up there first time round and taken his first Sprint podium – so moving back forward will be the aim. Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) will be hoping for more at a fresh track, in his case. After fighting for the podium at Aragon, it didn’t seem to click at Misano – but he will have the added challenge of only having taken taken part in one session at Mandalika in 2023 as he withdrew to recover from an earlier crash.

MORE MORE MORE

At KTM and GASGAS, Misano teased more than it ultimately delivered. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) qualified fourth for Emilia-Romagna and took a solid result in the Sprint, but behind rookie Pedro Acosta at Red Bull GASGAS Tech3. Then on Sunday, both ended up crashing out from pretty solid top fives, if not a chance at better, so they’ll want to try and bounce back. Teammates next year, the two are already playing some cat and mouse in the standings, and in who’s got what once the lights go out. Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) had a tougher time on pace but took points, and now his future is revealed he’ll want to settle into a rhythm to push forward as we head for the flyaways. Augusto Fernandez at Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 is the same for the latter but we await confirmation on the former as rumours continue to hint at a new role with a new factory.

For Aprilia, the tougher run continued somewhat last time out, but it was a definite uptick as Maverick Viñales took sixth and teammate Aleix Espargaro eighth. Miguel Oliveira has been in their postcode too, with his Trackhouse Racing teammate Raul Fernandez now the rider looking to figure out a step forward. Last season Viñales put Aprilia on the podium in second so the Noale factory will hope that previous form has a say in our return in 2024. Oliveira, having taken the first ever MotoGP™ win at the venue in 2022, will hope the same.

ON THE UP

At Yamaha, there’s been plenty to celebrate for Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) across the two events at Misano as he made it into back-to-back Q2s for the first time this season. He then took two sevenths in the GP races – equalling his and Yamaha’s best result of the season so far from Portugal. Heartbreakingly in Emilia-Romagna though, it was set to be fifth before he seemingly ran out of fuel. That would have also made Yamaha the second factory home on Sunday. He’s the only rider to never been off the podium at Mandalika and took his most recent podium at the venue in 2023. His most recent pole was also here, in 2022.

Teammate Alex Rins, meanwhile, was sidelined last time out through illness so he’ll want to attack for points as he returns. It will be interesting to watch Yamaha take on a venue with particular conditions and where they’ve not had lots of recent track time – but neither have their rivals. Quartararo’s form of late promises any small weakness from the rest will be exploited.

Honda also had some key positives from Emilia-Romagna. After both Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) and home hero teammate Luca Marini were forced to sit out the San Marino GP, take two was especially notable. Mir took P11, equalling Honda’s best result this season so far taken by Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) in Aragon, and Marini wasn’t far off him in twelfth. Flashes of progress have shown throughout, with Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) also having taken Honda straight into Q2 not long ago, and they’ll want to double down. Like Yamaha, it will be interesting to see where they shuffle in as track time and experience at the venue drop from testing and two race weekends to a return to Mandalika.

Indonesia’s passion for MotoGP™ is legendary and we’ll feel it again as early as Wednesday as many on the grid head to Mataram for a fan parade through the city. Then it’s back in business for another stunning weekend as the title fight teases even more drama on turf that’s hosted plenty of it before.

SHOWTIME

Saturday

Tissot Sprint: 15:00 (UTC +8)

Sunday

Grand Prix: 15:00 (UTC +8)

