Edgy redesign, increased practicality and elevated comfort for Honda’s one-of-a-kind X-ADV

Since its introduction for 2017, Honda’s X-ADV has captured the essence of two-wheeled freedom in a unique package, building a loyal following across Europe thanks to its innovative mix of adventure bike ability and big-scooter usefulness and practicality.

The latest steps forward begin with the bodywork, which has been redesigned to introduce a razor-edged, more aggressive look to the front of the X-ADV, thanks to new fairings with multiple sharp angles and defined creases that create an almost origami-like aspect to the 25YM. The premium frontal light signature is also reinforced by redesigned dual LED headlights that now feature highly effective Daytime Running Lights (DRL) which, in a world’s first for motorcycles, also subtly integrate the X-ADV’s indicators.

The 25YM X-ADV packs an even richer specification aimed at elevating practicality and comfort, starting with a revised five-inch full colour TFT screen with newly designed graphics, menus and functionality operated through a new back-lit four-way switch. The TFT has been designed for optimum readability on bright days and also features Honda RoadSync connectivity, allowing seamless integration with users’ smartphones. Cruise control is another useful 25YM addition for longer highway journeys; further practicality and comfort upgrades come in the form of a thicker seat – reshaped for easier ground reach – and a revised windscreen with easier adjustability.

Fittingly for a vehicle as innovative as the X-ADV, the 25YM has 25 pieces of bodywork made from sustainable materials such as recycled plastics and biomass plastics – an extensive use of such materials unprecedented on any previous Honda motorcycle. This use of sustainable Durabio™ and other recycled plastics and rubber materials for the bodywork is part of Honda’s long-term aim to achieve “100% sustainable material usage” by 2050.

Recycled materials from Honda automobile bumpers are used for the luggage box and seat bottom for the first time

Pre-consumed recycled polypropylene material*[1] is used for several covers and panels throughout the bike

The biomass plastic “DURABIO™”*[2] is used on the side skirt covers and windscreen

This world’s first*[3] use of biomass plastic DURABIO™ in motorcycle bodywork has the added benefit of avoiding the CO2 emissions associated with the conventional painting process

As before, the parallel twin-cylinder engine blends strong low-to mid-range performance with easy manners and excellent fuel efficiency; peak power remains set at 43.1kW with an impressive 69Nm of torque, all whilst offering efficiency up to 3.6L/100km. For 25YM, Honda engineers have further refined the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), to offer smoother pull away from standstill, and increased control at speeds under 10km/h, greatly increasing the X-ADV’s abilities in and around urban environments.

Underpinning all of this is a tough tubular steel frame chassis, which utilizes 41mm USD front forks, and a rear Pro-Link mono-shock mounted to an aluminium swingarm. The bike sits on spoked 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels, whilst braking is provided through dual, radial-mount four-piston calipers grabbing a floating 296mm disc up front, with a mono-piston caliper and 240mm single disc at the rear.

The 25YM refresh will also see a new palette of colours available, with the X-ADV offered in three new colours: Graphite Black, Pearl Glare White and Matte Deep Mud Gray.

[1] Recycled materials reused from defective products and scraps generated during the manufacturing process

[2] DURABIOTM is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

[3] Honda research (as of September 2024)