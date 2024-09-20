Friday, September 20, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Fernandez finds Friday form to end Day 1 fastest

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
1 min.read
Fernandez Finds Friday Form To End Day 1 FastestFor the second Friday in a row at Misano, Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) topped the timesheets on Friday afternoon thanks to a 1:41.071 – a lap good enough to beat second place Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) by just over a tenth.

Third place went the way of San Marino GP race winner Angel Piqueras as Leopard Racing see both their bikes sit inside the top three at the early stage of the Emilia-Romagna GP.

Collin Veijer and the Dutch rider’s Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP teammate Tatsuki Suzuki complete the top five heading into Practice 2 on Saturday morning.

Championship-hunting Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) claimed P7, one place ahead of title race leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team). The Colombian had a relatively quiet Friday at the office, but there are only 0.2s splitting the front eight riders at the end of play. As ever, it’s tight between the lightweight class frontrunners.

Tune into motogp.com to watch Moto3™ Practice 2 at 08:40 to see who earns an automatic Q2 spot at Misano.

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
A third pole for Herrera at Cremona
Next article
Arbolino holds commanding advantage heading into Saturday

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma

Aprilia 0
One of the most important missions of Aprilia Racing,...

Cremona welcomes WorldSBK with Lowes fastest on Day 1

Latest News 0
WorldSBK Free Practices The Cremona Circuit became the 53rd venue...

Sixth pole of the season for Huertas

Latest News 0
Superpole Highlights Nothing could stop Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP...

Most Popular

Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma

Aprilia 0
One of the most important missions of Aprilia Racing,...

Cremona welcomes WorldSBK with Lowes fastest on Day 1

Latest News 0
WorldSBK Free Practices The Cremona Circuit became the 53rd venue...

Sixth pole of the season for Huertas

Latest News 0
Superpole Highlights Nothing could stop Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Aprilia Rsv4 X Ex3ma

Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma

Frank Duggan - 0