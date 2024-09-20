Fernandez finds Friday form to end Day 1 fastest

For the second Friday in a row at Misano, Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) topped the timesheets on Friday afternoon thanks to a 1:41.071 – a lap good enough to beat second place Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) by just over a tenth.

Third place went the way of San Marino GP race winner Angel Piqueras as Leopard Racing see both their bikes sit inside the top three at the early stage of the Emilia-Romagna GP.

Collin Veijer and the Dutch rider’s Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP teammate Tatsuki Suzuki complete the top five heading into Practice 2 on Saturday morning.

Championship-hunting Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) claimed P7, one place ahead of title race leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team). The Colombian had a relatively quiet Friday at the office, but there are only 0.2s splitting the front eight riders at the end of play. As ever, it’s tight between the lightweight class frontrunners.

