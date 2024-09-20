Friday, September 20, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Arbolino holds commanding advantage heading into Saturday

Latest NewsMoto2Racing
1 min.read

Arbolino Holds Commanding Advantage Heading Into SaturdayJust shy of 0.4s is the healthy advantage Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) boasts on Friday at the Emilia-Romagna GP as the Italian fires in a 1:35.386 to lead second place Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) and impressive rookie Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) in Moto2™ Practice 1.

Fourth place went the way of Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) as the Spaniard and two of his fellow title contenders – Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) and World Championship leader Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) – complete the top six, with all three riders four tenths down on Arbolino’s pace.

Having produced a classy comeback to P5 from a poor qualifying at the San Marino GP, Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) kicked off the Emilia-Romagna GP with a P10 finish, one place ahead of Italy’s Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Both riders will be searching for improvements to ensure they’re safely into the Q2 shootout on Saturday afternoon.

Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) squeezed into P14 on his final flying lap of the day to sit 0.7s away from top spot – but just three tenths down on the top five.

Can anyone bridge the gap to Arbolino in Practice 2? Find out at 09:25, before qualifying gets going at 13:45.

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Fernandez finds Friday form to end Day 1 fastest
Next article
Bagnaia lands Misano lap record to lead Martin and Marc Marquez on Day 1

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma

Aprilia 0
One of the most important missions of Aprilia Racing,...

Cremona welcomes WorldSBK with Lowes fastest on Day 1

Latest News 0
WorldSBK Free Practices The Cremona Circuit became the 53rd venue...

Sixth pole of the season for Huertas

Latest News 0
Superpole Highlights Nothing could stop Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP...

Most Popular

Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma

Aprilia 0
One of the most important missions of Aprilia Racing,...

Cremona welcomes WorldSBK with Lowes fastest on Day 1

Latest News 0
WorldSBK Free Practices The Cremona Circuit became the 53rd venue...

Sixth pole of the season for Huertas

Latest News 0
Superpole Highlights Nothing could stop Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Aprilia Rsv4 X Ex3ma

Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma

Frank Duggan - 0