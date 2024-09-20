Arbolino holds commanding advantage heading into Saturday

Just shy of 0.4s is the healthy advantage Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) boasts on Friday at the Emilia-Romagna GP as the Italian fires in a 1:35.386 to lead second place Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) and impressive rookie Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) in Moto2™ Practice 1.

Fourth place went the way of Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) as the Spaniard and two of his fellow title contenders – Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) and World Championship leader Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) – complete the top six, with all three riders four tenths down on Arbolino’s pace.

Having produced a classy comeback to P5 from a poor qualifying at the San Marino GP, Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) kicked off the Emilia-Romagna GP with a P10 finish, one place ahead of Italy’s Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Both riders will be searching for improvements to ensure they’re safely into the Q2 shootout on Saturday afternoon.

Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) squeezed into P14 on his final flying lap of the day to sit 0.7s away from top spot – but just three tenths down on the top five.

Can anyone bridge the gap to Arbolino in Practice 2? Find out at 09:25, before qualifying gets going at 13:45.

