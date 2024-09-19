Thursday, September 19, 2024
Harley-Davidson Answers The Call For A Last Chance Open House Event

Industry NewsManufacturersHarley-Davidson
Harley-davidson Answers The Call For A Last Chance Open House EventHarley-Davidson dealers are opening their doors to customers and enthusiasts on 28th September.

Harley-Davidson® dealerships across the UK & Ireland are answering the call of enthusiasts to head out onto the open roads and chase the sunset with the network-wide Last Chance Open House event on 28th September 2024. There has never been a better time to explore the range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, winter apparel, and parts and accessories available in-store.

Visitors can see the wide range of new Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and H-D Certified™ Approved Used models at their local dealer. Whatever their choice of riding style to net freedom on and off-road, Harley-Davidson has a motorcycle to suit.

Alongside the all-new motorcycles will be a wide range of parts and accessories available in dealerships to help customers create their dream motorcycle. A range of pre-accessorised packages are available for many models, including the latest Street Glide® and Road Glide® from the Grand American Touring line up, helping riders to uniquely and easily customise their bikes for their next adventure.

The oncoming winter season also presents the perfect opportunity for customers to upgrade their riding gear for the cooler days or next summer’s longer rides with a wide range of Harley-Davidson® Genuine MotorClothes® available in dealerships, including the H-D Flex Layering Jackets, the Willie G. Collection and other new designs.

The Last Chance Open House event is for new and existing customers, fans of the brand and moto-enthusiasts alike, who are looking for inspiration to ride. Riders drawn to the spirit of freedom, pursuit of adventure and feel curious to learn more about the latest Harley-Davidson range, should head to their local Harley-Davidson dealership across the weekend of 28th September.

More details, including local opening times, are available directly via Harley-Davidson dealerships, which can be easily found on the online Harley-Davidson Dealer Locator.

