New Canyon boot from Oxford

Canyon Dry2Dry™ Men’s Boot
The Canyon Dry2Dry™ waterproof riding boot features a 3D mesh comfort lining, engineered flex zones and a high grip sole.
RRP – £129.99
Protection
- CE certified level 1/2/2/2 (EN 13634)
- Height: Level 1 (lower calf height)
- Abrasion resistance: Level 2
- Impact cut: Level 2
- Transverse rigidity: Level 2
- PU reinforced toe and heel counter
- PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection
- PU ankle protectors
Climate Control
- Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable fixed membrane
- 3D mesh lined for breathability
Fabric & Construction
- Leather and microfibre upper
- Rubber anti-slip motorcycle sole
- Gear shift pad
Adjustability & Fit
- Traditional outdoor-style lace fastening system