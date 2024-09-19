Thursday, September 19, 2024
New Canyon boot from Oxford

Industry NewsApparelOxford Products
Less than 1 min.read

New Canyon Boot From OxfordCanyon Dry2Dry™ Men’s Boot

The Canyon Dry2Dry™ waterproof riding boot features a 3D mesh comfort lining, engineered flex zones and a high grip sole.

RRP – £129.99

Protection

  • CE certified level 1/2/2/2 (EN 13634)
  • Height: Level 1 (lower calf height)
  • Abrasion resistance: Level 2
  • Impact cut: Level 2
  • Transverse rigidity: Level 2
  • PU reinforced toe and heel counter
  • PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection
  • PU ankle protectors

Climate Control

  • Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable fixed membrane
  • 3D mesh lined for breathability

Fabric & Construction

  • Leather and microfibre upper
  • Rubber anti-slip motorcycle sole
  • Gear shift pad

Adjustability & Fit

  • Traditional outdoor-style lace fastening system

Click here for more info

