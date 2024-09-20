Friday, September 20, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

New Aki 1.0 boots from ARMR

Industry NewsApparelOxford Products
1 min.read

New Aki 1.0 Boots From ArmrARMR Aki 1.0 WP MS Boot
The Aki 1.0 waterproof boot features a DRYGUARD waterproof membrane, concealed protective reinforcements and heel strap for ease of fitting.

RRP – £99.99

Protection
• CE Certified Level 1/1/2/1 (EN 13634:2017)
• Height: CE Level 1 (ankle height)
• Abrasion resistance: CE Level 1
• Impact cut: CE Level 2
• Transverse rigidity: CE Level 1
• PU reinforced toe and heel counter
• PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection
• Ankle protector inserts

Material & Construction
• Microfibre upper
• Rubber sole with classic high-top tread
• Lace fastening
• Heel strap for ease of boot fitting
• Gear shifter panel

Climate Control
• DRYGUARD waterproof membrane

New Aki 1.0 Boots From ArmrARMR Aki 1.0 Air MS Boot

The Aki 1.0 Air boot features perforated side panels for cooling airflow, concealed protective reinforcements and heel strap for ease of fitting. A stylish, lightweight and ventilated summer boot designed to look great on and off the bike.

RRP – £99.99

Protection
• CE certified level 1/1/2/1 (EN 13634:2017)
• Height: CE Level 1 (ankle height)
• Abrasion resistance: CE Level 1
• Impact cut: CE Level 2
• Transverse rigidity: CE Level 1
• PU reinforced toe and heel counter
• PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection
• Ankle protector inserts

Material & Construction
• Microfibre upper
• Rubber sole with classic high-top tread
• Lace fastening
• Heel strap for ease of boot fitting
• Gear shifter panel

Climate Control
• Perforated side panels for breathability

Learn more here: www.oxfordproducts.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
New Canyon boot from Oxford
Next article
Shed & Buried returns to TV in October

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Shed & Buried returns to TV in October

Industry News 0
Henry and Fuzz are back on screen searching for...

New Canyon boot from Oxford

Apparel 0
Canyon Dry2Dry™ Men’s BootThe Canyon Dry2Dry™ waterproof riding boot...

GASGAS Comes Out Swinging With A Special-Edition 2-Stroke Enduro Bike

GASGAS 0
GASGAS Comes Out Swinging With A Special-Edition 2-Stroke Enduro...

Most Popular

Shed & Buried returns to TV in October

Industry News 0
Henry and Fuzz are back on screen searching for...

New Canyon boot from Oxford

Apparel 0
Canyon Dry2Dry™ Men’s BootThe Canyon Dry2Dry™ waterproof riding boot...

GASGAS Comes Out Swinging With A Special-Edition 2-Stroke Enduro Bike

GASGAS 0
GASGAS Comes Out Swinging With A Special-Edition 2-Stroke Enduro...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Shed & Buried Returns To Tv In October

Shed & Buried returns to TV in October

Frank Duggan - 0