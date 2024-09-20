New Aki 1.0 boots from ARMR

ARMR Aki 1.0 WP MS Boot
The Aki 1.0 waterproof boot features a DRYGUARD waterproof membrane, concealed protective reinforcements and heel strap for ease of fitting.
RRP – £99.99
Protection
• CE Certified Level 1/1/2/1 (EN 13634:2017)
• Height: CE Level 1 (ankle height)
• Abrasion resistance: CE Level 1
• Impact cut: CE Level 2
• Transverse rigidity: CE Level 1
• PU reinforced toe and heel counter
• PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection
• Ankle protector inserts
Material & Construction
• Microfibre upper
• Rubber sole with classic high-top tread
• Lace fastening
• Heel strap for ease of boot fitting
• Gear shifter panel
Climate Control
• DRYGUARD waterproof membrane
ARMR Aki 1.0 Air MS Boot
The Aki 1.0 Air boot features perforated side panels for cooling airflow, concealed protective reinforcements and heel strap for ease of fitting. A stylish, lightweight and ventilated summer boot designed to look great on and off the bike.
RRP – £99.99
Protection
• CE certified level 1/1/2/1 (EN 13634:2017)
• Height: CE Level 1 (ankle height)
• Abrasion resistance: CE Level 1
• Impact cut: CE Level 2
• Transverse rigidity: CE Level 1
• PU reinforced toe and heel counter
• PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection
• Ankle protector inserts
Material & Construction
• Microfibre upper
• Rubber sole with classic high-top tread
• Lace fastening
• Heel strap for ease of boot fitting
• Gear shifter panel
Climate Control
• Perforated side panels for breathability