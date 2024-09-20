New Aki 1.0 boots from ARMR

ARMR Aki 1.0 WP MS Boot

The Aki 1.0 waterproof boot features a DRYGUARD waterproof membrane, concealed protective reinforcements and heel strap for ease of fitting.

RRP – £99.99

Protection

• CE Certified Level 1/1/2/1 (EN 13634:2017)

• Height: CE Level 1 (ankle height)

• Abrasion resistance: CE Level 1

• Impact cut: CE Level 2

• Transverse rigidity: CE Level 1

• PU reinforced toe and heel counter

• PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection

• Ankle protector inserts

Material & Construction

• Microfibre upper

• Rubber sole with classic high-top tread

• Lace fastening

• Heel strap for ease of boot fitting

• Gear shifter panel

Climate Control

• DRYGUARD waterproof membrane

ARMR Aki 1.0 Air MS Boot

The Aki 1.0 Air boot features perforated side panels for cooling airflow, concealed protective reinforcements and heel strap for ease of fitting. A stylish, lightweight and ventilated summer boot designed to look great on and off the bike.

RRP – £99.99

Protection

• CE certified level 1/1/2/1 (EN 13634:2017)

• Height: CE Level 1 (ankle height)

• Abrasion resistance: CE Level 1

• Impact cut: CE Level 2

• Transverse rigidity: CE Level 1

• PU reinforced toe and heel counter

• PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection

• Ankle protector inserts

Material & Construction

• Microfibre upper

• Rubber sole with classic high-top tread

• Lace fastening

• Heel strap for ease of boot fitting

• Gear shifter panel

Climate Control

• Perforated side panels for breathability

