GASGAS Comes Out Swinging With A Special-Edition 2-Stroke Enduro Bike

New model finished with a vibrant look and built with the very best technical accessories.

GASGAS is adding some serious spice to its 2025 line-up with the arrival of the new EC 300 GP! This very special, limited-edition enduro bike is the first of its kind and built to pay homage to every champion that’s ever raced a GASGAS to an enduro world title. And doesn’t it just look the business? We’ve taken the super-fun-to-ride and very capable EC 300 and added some of the finest Technical Accessories to boost performance, durability, and overall rideability. And we can’t ignore the graphics, can we? Inspired by the design used on the World Championship-winning enduro bike from way back in 1994 – that’s some 30 years ago now – we’re bringing some 90s style to the present day to create a seriously cool-looking bike that we know you’re going to love

We’ve been asked many, many times when we were going to launch a limited-edition enduro bike and the answer is… right now! We really wanted to get this build spot on, and we’re so pumped on how it’s turned out.

The first thing you’ll notice with the EC 300 GP is, without a doubt, the special graphics. By using a similar color scheme as the title-winning bike from the early 90s – that’ll be the 125 Endurocross, sports fans – the overall look is certainly sharp! But what ties the whole look together are the black rims, glossy black frame, and the two-tone style of the bodywork and grippy seat cover. And beyond the aesthetics, there’s a whole lot more going on…

As you well know, when it comes to enduro, you’ll be faced with changing conditions. And that’s precisely why you’ll find a map select switch on the left side of the black NEKEN handlebars. This allows you to choose, and even change while riding, the engine map setting depending on the terrain. With Map 1 selected, slippery or technical sections become a whole lot easier to master, but when the going gets tough, Map 2 puts power to the ground in an instant and it’s also the perfect choice for using on classic special tests.

A selection of Technical Accessories combine to maximize durability and ensure that no days on the EC 300 GP are cut short. A radiator fan that kicks into action when needed to keep things cool, while a skid plate protects the frame and motor. Black handguards fend off impacts and also prevent damage to the controls should you drop the bike. Then there’s a SUPERSPROX Stealth rear sprocket, which isn’t just super durable, but with its red-anodized center, it definitely adds a little extra spice to the bike, too.

Last but not least, these fine parts complete the build of the EC 300 GP: a semi-floating front brake disc really improves braking performance in all conditions, while a front axle puller – anodized red, of course – speeds up wheel changes. And finally, we’ve wrapped the black rims with what may well be the best performing enduro rubber on the market – METZELER 6 Days Extreme tires! Check out the full run-down of everything you’ll find on the new bike…

Technical Highlights

Vibrant graphics – Inspired by the GASGAS raced to victory in the 1994 Enduro World Championship!

Black frame – Ties all the new components and graphics together perfectly.

New bodywork – Creates a unique look for the EC 300 GP and provides plenty of contact surfaces to grip the bike with your legs.

Seat cover – Black and red, and super grippy for complete control.

Black NEKEN handlebars – For strength, flex, and a little more style.

Black handguards – Protecting the rider’s hands as well as the clutch and front brake systems for when things get wild in the woods!

Red front axle puller – Speeds up wheel changes for less time spent in the pits.

Semi-floating front brake disc – Delivers outstanding braking power for every kind of rider.

Strong rear brake disk – The wavy disk is stronger than what’s found on the standard EC 300 to help prevent it from bending.

Rear brake pedal safety wire – The pedal tip is connected to the frame with strong wire to protect the pedal from any potential impact damage.

Red SUPERSPROX stealth rear sprocket – Provides exceptional durability and a splash of color.

Skid plate – Helps you glide over obstacles with ease while protecting the frame and motor.

Map select switch – Offers two choices of power to suit the riding conditions.

Radiator fan – Helps keep the motor cool when things get tough!

Black rims – Adds plenty of style and strength to the EC 300 GP.

METZELER 6 Days Extreme tires – Providing grip and traction on every kind of surface.