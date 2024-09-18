Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Kawasaki and JD Stunts Set For All-New Motorcycle Live Festival Zone

Industry NewsManufacturersKawasaki
Kawasaki And Jd Stunts Set For All-new Motorcycle Live Festival ZoneKawasaki is returning to the UK’s biggest motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live, this November and is excited to confirm it has once again teamed up with recent Guinness World Record holder JD Stunts.

Jonny will be performing in the new-look Festival Zone daily, undertaking some breathtaking stunts aboard a variety of Kawasaki machines.

With the all-new Festival Zone set to transform Motorcycle Live, Kawasaki is excited to join the lineup, partnering with Jonny Davies, AKA JD Stunts. After a meeting at the show in 2023, Kawasaki and Jonny set their sights on breaking the 25-year-old Guinness World Record for the fastest speed being dragged behind a motorcycle. That record was achieved this August when he set a new top speed of 159.52mph skiing behind a specially modified Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX.

Now, Jonny will be using a variety of Kawasaki machinery, including his stunt-modified Ninja ZX-6R to perform a thrilling stunt show in the Motorcycle Live Festival Zone. The UK Stunt Champion will undoubtedly enthral fans with his daily high-energy, adrenaline-filled shows.

Alongside bringing the latest 2025 models, Kawasaki has many more exciting plans to be announced ahead of the annual two-wheel extravaganza.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department:
“We have had a fantastic year with JD Stunts, culminating in an incredible new Guinness World Record in August. We’re excited to be partnering with him again and, fittingly, back at Motorcycle Live, where we first met. The new Festival Zone is an exciting addition to the Show, and we’re looking forward to being a part of the lineup and seeing Jonny perform his exhilarating stunt show.”

