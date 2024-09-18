R Future Is Here: The New R1 RACE and R1 GYTR

Since 1955, racing has been deep-rooted in Yamaha’s DNA and each step made in the ultra-competitive racing world has influenced and inspired every Yamaha motorcycle. None more so than the iconic R1, a game changer when first introduced in 1998, winning both races and hearts in its almost-three decades of existence.

In line with changing rider needs and stricter emissions regulations, R1’s future and development will now be fully focused on racing and track-use in Europe.

The 2025 R1 RACE is the embodiment of this commitment: featuring MotoGP-inspired aerodynamic winglets, upgraded suspension and an all new Brembo braking system, it offers the ultimate track riding experience. And for an even more refined, race-ready track experience, the 2025 R1 GYTR boasts the new features offered by the R1 RACE, plus a selection of race-developed Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GTYR) parts.

R History

Yamaha took part in its first motorcycle race within weeks of the company’s inception in 1955, as the Y-A1 – Yamaha’s first ever motorcycle – took to the Mount Fuji Ascent Race, securing victory in its first attempt. Since then, racing has been deep-rooted in Yamaha’s DNA.

Across the globe, Yamaha has won an abundance of races and championships, from the grass roots of club racing to the elite, premier class of Motorcycle Grand Prix. And while the taste of victory is sweet, each step Yamaha has made in the ultra-competitive racing world has influenced, inspired and filtered down to every motorcycle Yamaha has produced.

No range has benefitted more from Yamaha’s racing activities than its Supersport models. From MotoGP-inspired design to technology developed in the championship-winning Yamaha WorldSBK programme, each Supersport model is defined by Yamaha’s racing roots.

None more so than the iconic R1. A game changer when first introduced in 1998, the R1 has won both races and hearts in its almost-three decades of existence. The introduction of the crossplane engine in 2009, followed by the MotoGP-derived electronics package and styling in 2015, saw the R1 offer customers a glimpse into the life of a Yamaha MotoGP rider and over the past decade, the R1’s race results speak for itself.

Since 2015, the R1 has won a Superbike World Championship, two Endurance World Championship titles, eight All Japan Road Race Championships, eight MotoAmerica titles, three British Superbike Championship crowns and two German IDM Superbike championships. And to this day, the R1 continues to fight for podiums and victories in the WorldSBK and EWC championships, as well as competing for title glory in various national series.

Dedicated Track Performance: R1 RACE

Over the last decade, the European motorcycle market has seen significant changes as the needs of riders have evolved, and with emissions regulations becoming stricter, the Supersport category has taken a new direction.

In line with this, the R1’s future and development will be fully focussed on racing and track-use in Europe.

The 2025 R1 RACE is the embodiment of this commitment. Taking a step even closer to the YZR-M1 Grand Prix machine which inspires both the R1’s aesthetics and technology, the R1 RACE features MotoGP-inspired aerodynamic winglets, upgraded suspension and an all new Brembo braking system to offer the ultimate track riding experience.

MotoGP-inspired Aerodynamic Winglets

The R1 RACE features MotoGP-style aerodynamic winglets fitted to the top of the main fairing. Designed and developed from the technical feedback from the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP team, the new winglets maximise the effects of the R1’s anti-wheelie electronics as well as improving front-end feel and feedback when braking and cornering.

Made from carbon fibre to add as little weight as possible while ensuring strength and rigidity, the winglets not only generate downforce, but also offer an increased feeling of stability and take the R1’s look one step closer to the modern MotoGP style without compromising the streamlined and evocative R1 design.

New generation KYB front fork

The R1 RACE’s new 43mm KYB inverted front forks have been fully re-designed and now feature individual adjusters for rebound and compression damping on the left and right fork tubes. Each can be adjusted individually, with the right tube for rebound damping and the left for compression, both high-speed and low-speed.

Each fork leg now features a base valve, designed to optimise pressure in the cylinder by limiting or entirely preventing oil from flowing into the bottom of the fork. This new lay-out results in an improved damping response, enhanced contact feeling and better all-round stability.

A new Kashima coating darkens the gold/bronze colour with true performance aesthetics.

Race-derived Brembo Braking Performance

To enhance the R1’s track capability, the R1 RACE is fitted with an entirely new front braking system consisting of a Brembo master cylinder and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers. Responsive and high performing, these new brakes take the R1’s stopping power to the next level. The radial master cylinder features a piston which moves in a direction parallel to the brake lever travel, applying pressure in a linear manner as the rider pulls the lever resulting in an refined feeling of control.

The lightweight Stylema calipers produce their stopping power through four 30mm pistons and are designed to allow an optimised air flow for efficient cooling, reducing brake fade on track.

Revised seat offers improved riding experience

Racing is all about finding those extra tenths on track, so engineers are looking for performance gains in all areas. For this reason, the R1 RACE features an all-new seat cover material with a new texture, which offers greater grip while still allowing the rider to shift their weight easily. In cornering, this helps the rider feel more connected to their R1 and adds to the feeling of stability from the chassis.

Proven CP4 engine

The renowned 998cc CP4 engine, with its uneven 270o-180o-90o-180o firing sequence delivers strong, linear torque. Featuring a high-efficiency intake system along with specially designed finger-follower rocker arms, this race-developed engine delivers optimal track performance.

The engine, derived from Yamaha’s YZR-M1 MotoGP machine, produces 200PS with a strong connection between the throttle and the rear wheel, making the R1 controllable and intuitive to ride.

Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) with APSG

The R1 RACE is equipped with the proven Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T), which continues to utilise an Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG) ride-by-wire unit which is both lightweight and provides the rider with excellent throttle feeling.

The APSG is comprised of a spring, slider and gear to produce various degrees of resistance, replicating the natural and progressive throttle feel offered by a traditional cable.

Sophisticated race-developed electronics package

The R1 was one of the first motorcycles to feature MotoGP derived intelligence in the form of a 6-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). Equipped with gyro and G-force sensors which monitor pitch, roll and yaw – as well as an accelerometer to measure fore-aft, up-down and left-right acceleration – the IMU transmits machine status data 125 times per second to the ECU, which controls the R1’s sophisticated electronic rider aids including Traction Control (TCS), Slide Control (SCS), Brake Control (BC), Lift Control (LIF), Launch Control (LCS) and a three-mode Engine Brake Management (EBM). On top of this, the R1 RACE also features Yamaha’s Quickshift System (QSS) and Power selection modes (PWR).

Technical Specs: R1 RACE

New MotoGP-inspired downforce winglets

New generation KYB front forks

New Brembo front master cylinder and Stylema calipers

New grippy seat cover

Fully track focused, all road components removed

998cc 200PS crossplane 4-cylinder engine with linear torque

Sophisticated electronics package

6-axis IMU with Gyro/G sensors for 3D motion data

Banking sensitive Traction Control (TCS) and Slide Control (SCS)

Power Delivery Modes (PWR)

Front Lift Control (LIF) and Launch Control (LCS)

Quick Shift System (QSS)

Engine Brake Management (EBM) and Brake Control (BC)

Short wheelbase aluminium Deltabox frame

Upward truss type aluminium swingarm/magnesium rear frame

Magnesium rear wheels and 17 litre aluminium fuel tank

4.2 inch TFT instrument panel with Track Mode

Enhanced Racing Performance with R1 GYTR

For an even more refined, race-ready track experience, the R1 GYTR boasts the new features offered by the R1 RACE, plus a selection of race-developed Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GTYR) parts to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of racing performance.

For over a decade, the GYTR accessories have been strategically developed with speed in mind by the same result-hungry engineers responsible for Yamaha’s reputation for racing success. This includes the team behind Yamaha’s championship-winning efforts in both the Superbike World Championship and EWC.

Offering optimised and balanced performance, each R1 GYTR is built and delivered by one of Yamaha’s specialist GYTR PRO Shops to meet FIM Superstock 1000 regulations. Designed to offer the essential base for racing, the R1 GYTR can be further customised to meet each individual rider’s needs as they strive for the next level of superbike performance.

Offering an improved power output across the rev range, the R1 GYTR offers refined track-focused performance for all ability levels and with a wide range of ECU adjustability, customisation to a rider’s feeling and specific performance targets can be more easily achieved.

The ideal riding position can be enhanced through adjustable GYTR rearsets and handlebars, while the R1 GYTR’s agility is enhanced through the weight savings made by each GYTR component.

The carbon-reinforced fibre glass lightweight and aerodynamic GYTR race cowl, including the new winglets, is available in black primer, and also includes a GYTR decal set, while a racing seat further enhances the rider’s manoeuvrability on the bike.

Enhanced, race-level braking performance is offered with the pairing of the new Brembo Stylema calipers with Z04 racing pads, with the connection refined further with the R1 GYTR brake lines.

Equipped with the GYTR Racing ECU and racing wiring harness, the R1 GYTR is a refined, track-focused weapon. In a further effort to improve performance, the R1 GYTR comes with an Akrapovič muffler (<100DB), 15/42T 520 sprockets and an R-Series 520 racing chain.

The R1 GYTR is fully keyless, featuring the track-focused GYTR On/Off switch, and pit box convenience is enhanced through the fitment of GYTR rear stand hooks with each R1 GYTR coming with a R-Series Racing rear stand.

The combination of factory modifications, GYTR parts and the know-how of the GYTR PRO Shop technicians makes the R1 GYTR faster and more fine-tuned than ever before.

A full list of GYTR parts featured on the R1 GYTR can be found below.

Technical Specs: R1 GYTR

New black glass fiber race cowl with MotoGP-inspired winglets & sticker kit

New generation KYB front forks

New Brembo front master cylinder and Stylema calipers

New GYTR race rear set

New GYTR R1 handlebar set

GYTR Racing ECU (SST spec)

GYTR Racing Wire Harness

Akrapovic Race muffler with mid-damper system (<100 dB)

GYTR AIS plug set

15/42T 520 sprockets and 520 racing chain

GYTR ABS emulator

GYTR ON/OFF switch

GYTR brake line set

GYTR racing fuel cap

GYTR engine cover set

GYTR sharkfin rear sprocket guard

GYTR brake lever guard

Stand hook set and rear racing stand

GYTR steering stoppers

GYTR racing screen

Brembo Z04 racing brake pads

Availability

The R1 RACE will be available from Yamaha dealers from November 2024 and the R1 GYTR available from GYTR PRO SHOPS from November 2024.

