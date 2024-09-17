Triumph Reveals New Speed Twin 1200 Rs And Next Gen Speed Twin 1200

Triumph Motorcycles has announced significant updates to its Speed Twin 1200, as well as the launch of a new Speed Twin 1200 RS, which is more focused, more engaging and with even sharper responses.

Available in dealers around the world from December 2024, the new Speed Twin 1200 features chassis upgrades including Marzocchi forks and twin Marzocchi rear suspension units, further enhancing the engaging and dynamic handling, taking corners in a balanced, natural and confidence-inspiring way.

This sophisticated handling is coupled with extra performance, with an extra 5PS peak power to deliver added character and sports thrills. New technologies, like Optimised Cornering ABS and traction control, are integrated seamlessly and sensitively.

The styling has been refreshed to blend a bright, contemporary sports style with modern classic design DNA, and features beautiful design details that showcase Triumph’s exceptional build quality.

The new RS model will offer riders even more. Sportier ergonomics, courtesy of repositioned handlebars and rear-set footpegs, are matched with an exceptional level of specification including fully adjustable Marzocchi forks and top-spec Öhlins rear suspension units, as well as Brembo Stylema calipers. A pair of Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tyres are fitted as standard and Triumph Shift Assist is included for the first time on a Modern Classic.

Triumph’s Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said: “The new Speed Twin 1200 RS is more focused, more engaging and with even sharper responses. It’s designed for riders who want the absolute best in dynamic performance, with classic sporty looks.

“The updates to the new Speed Twin 1200 are a significant evolution for this much-loved model, and as always, we’ve made sure we retain the superior handling and classic style that everyone admires, while introducing extra power and technology that improves the riding experience seamlessly.”

CONTEMPORARY CLASSIC SPORTS STYLE

The new tank is more sculpted, with raked lines and deep front cutouts, and there is a new flip-up filler cap. The side panels are simpler and styled to integrate into the new minimal throttle body covers with their brushed aluminium finisher.

Many classic-inspired details have been refined and updated, including new black powder-coated engine casings, which are now leaner and more angular. More compact silencers add to the timeless beauty of the uninterrupted exhaust run.

The elegant round headlight is now an LED unit with a new DRL light signature, with a new brushed aluminium bezel and stylish cast aluminium finishers.

The stunning one-piece bench seat has been reprofiled to be shallower and more sculpted, matching the sporty styling, and is narrower at the front, facilitating an easier stand over position for riders. The RS seat gains a sporty and stylish napped finish with exceptional stitch detailing.

New cast aluminium wheels perfectly complement the new bodywork with seven pairs of slim spokes angled in a sporty turbine pattern.

For the Speed Twin 1200, two split-colour designs accentuate the modern feel further, with a bold ‘1200’ tank graphic separating either a Crystal White or Carnival Red upper from a Sapphire black lower that creates a sleeker look by making the tank appear shallower and longer. There’s also a more classically inspired Aluminium Silver option with discreet ‘1200’ numbering and twin black stripes.

The Speed Twin 1200 RS comes in two choices; a bright Baja Orange or subtle Sapphire Black, both with RS decals in gold which complement the anodised suspension components.

FOCUSED DYNAMIC HANDLING

Increasing choice for riders, each Speed Twin 1200 model has its own specific riding position, creating a distinct feel and personality.

Creating a more spacious feel while riding, the bars on the new Speed Twin 1200 are higher and further forward than the previous model. The 43mm diameter Marzocchi forks and twin Marzocchi rear suspension units have been upgraded and now feature remote reservoirs in addition to adjustable preload on the back. These upgrades to the chassis increase the agility of the dynamic Speed Twin 1200, while ensuring a smooth, high-quality ride in real-world conditions. New Triumph-branded radial calipers mounted to twin 320mm discs provide excellent stopping power, together with all-round Metzeler Sportec M9RR tyres, fitted as standard.

For riders looking for an even more dynamic performance and extra thrills, the new Speed Twin 1200 RS has a more engaged and focused riding position. With the rear of the bike raised, the seat height increases slightly. The handlebars remain at the same height as the previous generation, but move further forwards, while the footpegs are slightly raised and further back.

Top specification suspension matches the dynamic attitude of the RS, with fully-adjustable Marzocchi forks and Öhlins rear suspension units. Added finesse is provided by twin Brembo Stylema calipers on 320mm discs and high performance Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tyres as standard.

THRILLING SPORTS PERFORMANCE

An extra 5PS of peak power has been achieved from Triumph’s impressive high-compression Bonneville 1200 twin engine, reaching 105PS at 7750rpm, pulling harder for longer up to the rev limit. The 270-degree firing order and low inertia crankshaft provide instant response with distinct and characterful power pulses, and retains a rich torque delivery throughout the rev range, peaking at 112 Nm.

BLENDING LATEST TECHNOLOGY WITH CLASSIC DESIGN

Combining modern performance with classic personality, riders can tailor the engine response with Road and Rain riding modes, and now benefit from Optimised Cornering ABS and traction control, which are fitted as standard on both models. The focused Speed Twin 1200 RS has an additional Sport riding mode, which sharpens the throttle response and optimises the traction control settings, adding to the bike’s powerful and dynamic feel.

In a first for the Bonneville platform, and unique to this version, the Speed Twin 1200 RS will be fitted with Triumph Shift Assist, an up and down quickshifter that perfectly complements the power delivery and character of the bike. Discreetly placed behind the gear-shifter, the bike’s modern classic styling is maintained.

New LCD and TFT displays have been meticulously encased in a classic circular dial, improving visibility and functionality, while retaining the Speed Twin’s timeless look. This enables compatibility with turn-by-turn navigation and phone connectivity, as well as concealing a convenient USB-C charging socket.

PREMIUM FINISH AND DETAILING

Riders taking a closer look will be rewarded with examples of Triumph’s acute attention to detail. From the re-styled heel guards and headlight bezel to the embellishers on the new side panels, these details are crafted from aluminum, with a brushed finish, and the aluminium swingarm and the new headlight brackets are clear-anodised to ensure that quality finish is even more durable. The Speed Twin 1200 RS comes with the special addition of brushed aluminium front and rear mudguards.

ACCESSORIES

More than 70% of Speed Twin customers add Triumph accessories to their bike, reflecting their personal style, which is why there is the option to add over 50 genuine accessories, including clip-on bars, a quilted bullet seat or a seat cowl, for those seeking a modern café racer.

ON THE ROAD

The new Speed Twin 1200 will be available from £12,495 OTR and the new Speed Twin 1200 RS will be available from £14,495 OTR. Customers can configure their own or find out more at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from December 2024.

SPECIFICATION – SPEED TWIN 1200 RS

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled parallel twin, 8 valve, SOHC, 2700 firing order Capacity 1200 cc Bore 97.6 mm Stroke 80.0 mm Compression 12.1:1 Maximum Power 105 PS / 103.5 bhp (77.2 kW) @ 7,750 rpm Maximum Torque 112 Nm @ 4,250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint fuel injection with electronic throttle control. Three rider modes. Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin brushed stainless steel silencers Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6-speed

CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin sided aluminium Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 17” x 3.5” Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 17” x 5.0” Front Tyre 120/70 R17 Rear Tyre 160/60 R17 Front Suspension 43mm upside-down Marzocchi forks, adjustable for pre-load, compression and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Twin Öhlins RSUs with external reservoirs, adjustable for pre-load, compression and rebound damping. 123 mm wheel travel Front Brakes Twin Ø 320mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema M4.30 radial calipers, OCABS Rear Brakes Single Ø 220mm fixed disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, OCABS Instruments LCD multi-function instruments with integrated colour TFT screen

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2073 mm Width (Handlebars) 792 mm Height Without Mirrors 1127 mm Seat Height 810 mm Wheelbase 1414 mm Rake 22.6 ° Trail 92 mm Wet weight 216 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 litres

SERVICE Service Interval 10,000 miles (16,000km) / 12 months

CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU) Fuel Consumption TBC Emissions EURO 5+

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

SPECIFICATION – SPEED TWIN 1200

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled parallel twin, 8 valve, SOHC, 2700 firing order Capacity 1200 cc Bore 97.6 mm Stroke 80.0 mm Compression 12.1:1 Maximum Power 105 PS / 103.5 bhp (77.2 kW) @ 7,750 rpm Maximum Torque 112 Nm @ 4,250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint fuel injection with electronic throttle control. Two rider modes. Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin brushed stainless steel silencers Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6-speed

CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin sided, fabricated aluminium Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy, 7-spoke, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy, 7-spoke, 17 x 5.0 in Front Tyre 120/70 R17 Rear Tyre 160/60 R17 Front Suspension Ø 43mm upside-down Marzocchi forks, 120 mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Twin Marzocchi RSUs with external reservoirs and adjustable preload, 116 mm wheel travel Front Brakes Twin Ø 320mm floating discs, Triumph branded four-piston radial calipers, OCABS Rear Brakes Single Ø 220mm fixed disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, OCABS Instruments LCD multi-function instruments with integrated colour TFT screen

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2070 mm Width (Handlebars) 792 mm Height Without Mirrors 1140 mm Seat Height 805 mm Wheelbase 1413 mm Rake 22.4 ° Trail 91 mm Wet weight 216 Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 litres

SERVICE Service Interval 10,000 miles (16,000km) / 12 months

CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU) Fuel Consumption TBC Emissions EURO 5+

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

