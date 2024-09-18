Perrone joins Roulstone to complete Red Bull KTM Tech3 Moto3 line-up for 2025

Eye-catching Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup race winner Valentin Perrone has been signed to compete alongside Jacob Roulstone for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team next season.

Perrone, who will be 17 years old by the start of the 2025 world championship campaign comes from Argentina/Catalan heritage and has been moving through the Spanish regional and national competition ladder until he scored a podium in the 2023 European Talent Cup.

In 2024 he emerged as one of the standout names in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup by winning in Mugello and Misano and making four further rostrum appearances on his way to 3rd in the final standings. He is also in contention for the top three of the ’24 European Talent Cup category as part of the FIM JuniorGP series and has picked up three trophies so far: his highest classification being a 2nd place in the recent eighth round of eleven at Jerez.

Perrone will be a Moto3™ rookie in 2025 and will share a pitbox with Jacob Roulstone who has had a decent maiden campaign with the team with a string of top ten finishes and promising speed across a spread of new circuits for the Australian. The crew will convert to KTM orange and steer KTM RC4 machinery once more.

VALENTIN PERRONE

“Making the step to Moto3 is a dream come true for me and I am really happy to join my new family, the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team, for the next two seasons. I want to thank Hervé Poncharal for putting his trust in me, and my team who has helped me reach this goal. 2025 will be a year of learning but I am very excited for this new journey!”

HERVE PONCHARAL

TEAM PRINCIPAL

“We are proud to announce the signing of Valentin Perrone, who completes our 2025 Moto3 line-up. I have followed him closely all year-long, and I have been amazed by his level and the progression he made, fighting all races with the top riders. He joins Jacob to form a young and energetic Australian-Argentinian duo, and I am quite sure that they will help each other a lot. It is also the moment for us to announce our return to orange, as our Moto3 squad will be back to its original livery, under the name of Red Bull KTM Tech3, which aligns perfectly with our 2025 MotoGP project. The very close relationship that we have with both KTM and Red Bull makes our squad the perfect platform to welcome the best riders of the next generation.”