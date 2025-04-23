Motohaus adds Peak Phone Mounts to Portfolio

Peak Design’s range of phone mounts for motorcycles join other market-leading brands at Motohaus Powersports.

Motohaus Powersports are now the exclusive UK distributor for the premium range of motorcycle phone mounts from Peak Design.

The San Francisco-based design company specialises in manufacturing innovative and functional carry solutions and their phone mounts combine the perfect balance of slimness, smart aesthetics, and protection, with a built-in magnetic/mechanical lock for fast and secure mounting.

Thanks to SlimLink™ technology, the TPU-protective cases are far less bulky than other brands, while the built-in locking system offers a faster and stronger connection than any other mount on the market. You don’t need to turn the phone or line up any ports for it to mount, because positioning is assisted with magnets. All you do is place your phone over the mount for it to secure.

And they are MagSafe™-compatible for wireless charging on the move.

Bar, ball and stem mounts are available to suit the wide variety of options required by riders. All feature a best-in-class vibration isolator that prevents phone damage, yet preserves enough stiffness so you can easily interact with your phone while mounted.

Backed by a Lifetime Guarantee on all Peak Design products, peace of mind comes as standard.

Peak Design joins a line-up of premium motorcycle brands at Motohaus, including KEIS heated clothing, SW-Motech accessories, NEXX Helmets, Sena communications, Bruhl dryers, ComfortAir seats, Ventura luggage and XCP bike care.

Addison Rothwell, Head of Marketing at Motohaus, has experienced the benefits of Peak Design products personally.

“As a long-time fan of Peak Design’s camera gear, I’m thrilled to see them bring that same innovation to motorcycling. Their new moto mounts and phone cases use a magnetically assisted mechanical lock to create an instant, rock-solid connection between phone and bike. It’s a brilliantly engineered solution, and we’re excited to share it with our dealer network.”

Trade customers can order online through the new Motohaus B2B portal at www.motohaus-b2b.com for fast and hassle-free delivery. Dealers who don’t already have an account should simply email Nathan.hunt@motohaus.com to get one set up.

Find out more at www.motohaus.com