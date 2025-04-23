NEW! MINT Snow Foam Bottle in stock now

Let it snow!

Mint Snow Foam Bottle

The Mint Snow Foam Spray Bottle is designed to make cleaning your bike easier.

The product includes two nozzles (Snow Foaming & Water Sprayer), allowing you to pre clean, snow foam and wash your bike all using this one bottle. Simply fill, pressurise & spray.

Use in conjunction with Mint Bike Wash Concentrate (500ml Concentrate for 2 litres Bike Wash).

OX236 RRP – £19.99

Key Features

Incrementally marked, 2-litre bottle for accurate dilutions

Interchangeable spray & foam nozzles

Pressure release valve to remove pressure

Durable design to withstand repeated use

Suitable for all spray-on cleaners and snow foams

