NEW! MINT Snow Foam Bottle in stock now

Let it snow!
The Mint Snow Foam Spray Bottle is designed to make cleaning your bike easier.
The product includes two nozzles (Snow Foaming & Water Sprayer), allowing you to pre clean, snow foam and wash your bike all using this one bottle. Simply fill, pressurise & spray.
Use in conjunction with Mint Bike Wash Concentrate (500ml Concentrate for 2 litres Bike Wash).
OX236 RRP – £19.99
Key Features
- Incrementally marked, 2-litre bottle for accurate dilutions
- Interchangeable spray & foam nozzles
- Pressure release valve to remove pressure
- Durable design to withstand repeated use
- Suitable for all spray-on cleaners and snow foams
You can purchase on Amazon* by clicking here https://amzn.to/4jm4qO3
Click here for more info on the Mint Snow Foam Bottle
