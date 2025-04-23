Advertisement
New! Mint Snow Foam Bottle In Stock Now

NEW! MINT Snow Foam Bottle in stock now

The Mint Snow Foam Spray Bottle is designed to make cleaning your bike easier.
April 23, 2025

New! Mint Snow Foam Bottle In Stock NowLet it snow!

Mint Snow Foam Bottle

The Mint Snow Foam Spray Bottle is designed to make cleaning your bike easier.

The product includes two nozzles (Snow Foaming & Water Sprayer), allowing you to pre clean, snow foam and wash your bike all using this one bottle. Simply fill, pressurise & spray.

Use in conjunction with Mint Bike Wash Concentrate (500ml Concentrate for 2 litres Bike Wash).

OX236 RRP – £19.99

Key Features

  • Incrementally marked, 2-litre bottle for accurate dilutions
  • Interchangeable spray & foam nozzles
  • Pressure release valve to remove pressure
  • Durable design to withstand repeated use
  • Suitable for all spray-on cleaners and snow foams

You can purchase on Amazon* by clicking here https://amzn.to/4jm4qO3

Click here for more info on the Mint Snow Foam Bottle

*When you purchase through some links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

byFrank Duggan
Published

