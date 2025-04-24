Jerez launches Rookies Cup racing for 2025

Jerez is calling the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. The hotels and flights are booked, the KTMs are ready. The Rookies and the technical staff have all reflected on the recent Aragón test and are prepared for the first two races of the 19th Cup season.

Following another clean sweep of the Moto3 podium in Qatar for ex-Rookies the total number of podiums has now passed 700, with 229 of them being victories by 35 riders. Being part of those incredible statistics is what our 26 Rookies have at the back of their minds but every cell in their bodies now concentrates on three days in Spain.

The schedule sees two 25-minute Free Practice sessions on Friday, followed by 20 minutes of Qualifying to set the grid for the races. Advertisement

Saturday features Race 1, 14 laps starting at 16.10.

Sunday is an early start, another 14 laps beginning at 08.45.

Both races can be watched live with various broadcasters around the world and on RedBull.tv with the show starting 10 minutes before race time.

For the immersive insight into the soul of Rookies Cup seek out Born Racers .

Calendar

RD 1: April 26-27 – Jerez (SPA)

RD 2: May 10-11 – Le Mans (FRA)

RD 3: June 7-8 – Aragon (SPA)

RD 4: June 21-22 – Mugello (ITA)

RD 5: July 12-13 – Sachsenring (GER)

RD 6: August 16-17 – Spielberg (AUT)

RD 7: September 13-14 – Misano (ITA)

Entry List

4 Sullivan Mounsey (Great Britain GBR)

5 Leo Rammerstorfer (Austria AUT)

7 Beñat Fernandez (Spain SPA)

9 Luca Agostinelli (Vietnam VNM)

11 David González (Spain SPA)

13 Hakim Danish (Malaysia MAL)

16 Joel Pons (Spain SPA)

17 Yaroslav Karpushin (Kyrgyzstan KGZ)

22 Alejandra Fernández (Spain SPA)

24 Guillem Planques (France FRA)

29 Lucas Brown (Great Britain GBR)

31 Giulio Pugliese (Italy ITA)

32 Kiandra Ramadhipa (Indonesia INA)

34 Zen Mitani (Japan JPN)

36 Jurrien van Crugten (Netherlands NED)

40 Gabriel Tesini (San Marino SMR)

45 Kgopotso Mononyane (South Africa RSA)

48 Lenoxx Phommara (Switzerland SUI)

50 Carter Thompson (Australia AUS)

51 Brian Uriarte (Spain SPA)

54 Veda Pratama (Indonesia INA)

70 Kristian Daniel Jr. (United States USA)

72 David Da Costa (France FRA)

77 Kerman Tinez (Venezuela VEN)

85 Kiattisak Singhapong (Thailand THA)

95 Marco Morelli (Argentina ARG)

For more info checkout our dedicated Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup News page Rookies Cup News

Or visit the official Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup website rookiescup.redbull.com/