Record-breaking Collection of Brough Superior SS100s to Star at Stafford

The world’s largest-ever public display of Brough Superior SS100s will make motorcycle history at The International Classic MotorCycle Show sponsored by Carole Nash, on April 26-27, 2025.

To celebrate 100 years since the launch of the Brough Superior SS100, the Stafford show will host a truly unique display of over 20 Brough Superior SS100s, including some of the rarest and most famous Broughs ever made, all gathered together at once.

Among the iconic line-up is the 1929 JTOR V-twin JAP-powered ‘George VI,’ previously owned by T.E. Lawrence, also known as Lawrence of Arabia, which was in his possession until 1932. Another legendary bike confirmed is the 1927 JTOR V-twin JAP powered ‘Works Scrapper,’ built by Freddie Dixon, which earned the title of the world’s fastest in 1929. Also confirmed for the show is the 1926 KTOR V-twin JAP powered ‘Cunliffe Brough,’ renowned for its striking lilac and nickel finish.

That’s not all! On the Sunday, Bonhams will also be auctioning two Brough Superior SS100s, expected to fetch over £300,000 each in their iconic sale.

Join us at Staffordshire Showground for this once-in-a-lifetime event, where special guest and Brough enthusiast Henry Cole will be on stage throughout the weekend.

You can also stock up on rare parts, spares, and memorabilia from top trade stands and autojumble stalls from across the UK. Immerse yourself in halls packed with stunning displays from motorcycle clubs and private collectors, and enjoy live entertainment throughout the weekend – perfect for the whole family!

Mark the date in your diary and secure your tickets now to save over 20%! Advance tickets are priced at £16.50, while on-the-gate entry is £21. Under-16s go free, making it the perfect day out for families.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic celebration of motorcycling heritage.