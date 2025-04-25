Honda CB650R E-Clutch*: Four Cylinders of Pure Everyday Thrill

Honda has never been a brand to chase fads. Instead, it quietly, steadily refines and redefines the riding experience. Sometimes that means subtle evolutionary tweaks. Other times it means rewriting the rules entirely. The 2024 Honda CB650R E-Clutch* ( is an example of both — a familiar, much-loved middleweight now offering a new piece of tech that could reshape how riders think about gear changes.

This model was kindly loaned to us by Honda Motorcycles UK.

Written Review in issue 43 of Modern Classic Motorcycle News officially out 25th April (or online and as a member receive issues 6/7 days before official Publication)