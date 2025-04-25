Over a century of motorcycle history on offer at upcoming Iconic Shuttleworth auction

Iconic Auctioneers will once again bring together some of the finest motorcycles of all eras as its highly anticipated Motorcycle Spring Sale returns to Shuttleworth, Bedfordshire, on Saturday 4th May.

Featuring 198 motorcycles spanning 1913 to 2023, the sale is a showcase of over a century of engineering, character, and design – all under one roof.

Taking place at Old Warden Aerodrome, the auction promises something for every enthusiast, with the carefully compiled catalogue including rare pre-war machines, iconic post-war British models, sought-after Japanese classics, and modern high-performance legends.

A sale for all enthusiasts

Among the standout machines on offer is an early Levis Popular, dating back to the 1910s, offered in good overall condition and complete with a Sunbeam Motorcycle Club Pioneer Certificate, marking it out as a fine example of pre-war British craftsmanship. At the other end of the timeline is a Norton 961 Commando, one of only 40 hand-built by TVS to honour the orders placed with the previous company before it ceased trading. With just 750 recorded miles, one owner from new and complete with a full dealer pack, this modern classic is a rare opportunity for collectors.

Racing enthusiasts will take note of a Honda RS500R presented in Joey Dunlop NW200 colours, restored to a very high standard and unused since. Its close connection to Honda’s racing history and period-correct features make it an exciting and highly desirable addition to any competition bike collection. Advertisement

“The strength of this sale lies in its breadth,” said Mark Bryan, Motorcycle Manager at Iconic Auctioneers. “From early pioneer machines over a century old to modern classics, we’ve brought together a lineup that reflects the full spectrum of motorcycling history. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to the scene, this is a great opportunity to own a piece of two-wheeled history.”

Racing past meets present: the Vincent Black Shadow and the gardener’s tale

One of the highlight entries in the sale is a 1952 Vincent Series C Black Shadow 998cc, a motorcycle whose legend speaks for itself. Revered for its performance and stature, this particular example was once campaigned with a sidecar by John Kinley. In an unexpected twist, Iconic’s Motorcycle Manager recently received a phone call from a gentleman who had spotted the machine in the upcoming sale. He believed he had the very sidecar that had once been raced with the Vincent – passed down to his father by none other than Kinley’s gardener.

The sidecar and the motorcycle now appear in the sale as separate lots, from separate vendors. This remarkable reunion, decades in the making, adds a charming layer to an already evocative lot.

Event details and how to bid

The motorcycles will be available for inspection and viewing at Shuttleworth from 10am to 5pm on Friday 3rdMay, and from 10am on the day of the auction until the sale begins at 11am on Saturday 4th May. Entry is via catalogue purchase, priced at £5 (admits two).

Bidding can be done in person at the event or through absentee options including online, by phone, or via commission bid. Iconic Auctioneers strongly encourages early registration to ensure seamless participation.

To register to bid, contact +44 (0) 1926 691 141 or email bid@iconicauctioneers.com. The sale will also be live streamed via the Iconic Auctioneers website and YouTube channel.

For the full list of entries and further information about each motorcycle, visit:

🔗 iconicauctioneers.com/the-iconic-motorcycle-sale-at-shuttleworth-spring-2025/2025-05-04/ipp-100