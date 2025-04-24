Insta360 X5 vs. X4: The Best Just Got Better

Last year, Insta360 X4 established itself as the 8K gamechanger in the world of 360° filmmaking, but now Insta360 has released X5, a camera that promises to be an evolution in the flagship series—not by changing the game, but this time, by rewriting the rules.

To see what makes X5 so special, here’s a rundown of all the key features:

The Specs

Insta360 X5 Inst360 X4 Sensors and Processing Chips Dual 1/1.28″ Sensors

2x Pro Imaging Chips

1x 5nm AI Chip Dual 1/2″ Sensors

1x 5nm AI Chip Max. 360° Resolution and Frame Rate 8K30fps

5.7K+30fps

5.7K60fps 8K30fps

5.7K+30fps

5.7K60fps PureVideo Mode Yes No Replaceable Lenses Yes No Built-in Wind Guard Yes No InstaFrame Yes No Battery Life 185 mins 135 mins Waterproofing 49ft (15m) 33ft (10m)

Pro-level Imaging

To get the clearest, crispest visuals, X5 has two 1/1.28″ sensors, a whopping 144% larger than the 1/2″ sensors on X4. But all his extra light and information would be meaningless without an increase in computing to handle it. Advertisement

The revolutionary 5nm AI chip that powers X4 and Insta360 Ace Pro 2 remains at the core of X5, but it is now bolstered by two pro imaging chips to create a bespoke Triple AI Chip system. With 140% more processing power than X4, you can now get 360° footage in 5.7K60fps with Active HDR and in 8K30fps with PureVideo Mode.

This blockbuster Ace series feature makes its 360° debut with X5. Now, there’s no limit on when you can shoot: whether it’s at dusk, dawn, or through the night, PureVideo uses AI visual noise clarifying algorithms and dynamic range optimization to make your low-light footage brighter and more vivid.

There’s also the brand-new InstaFrame feature which provides two shooting modes in one. Unlike with X4, where you had to reframe your footage in post, X5 lets you decide what angle you want for your flat video before you shoot and captures this alongside the 360° footage. This flat video is immediately shareable when you’re done, and, of course, you can still edit the panoramic footage to your heart’s content later in the app and with Studio.

Built For Adventure

All that extra technology doesn’t mean extra fragility—far from it. We always build our cameras for action and have added new features to give you more options for getting wild.

X5’s lenses have been given an ultra-hard coating that makes them twice as drop- and scratch-resistant as those on X4—and if the worst happens, they’re now fully replaceable with an easy pop-off, screw-on mechanism.

For those who love exploring the underwater world, X5 can take you even deeper with IP68 waterproofing to 49ft (15m). Not only is that 16ft (5m) further than X4, it means you’re now also protected from dust and sand. We’ve improved our Invisible Dive Case tech too, so now you can shoot as far into the depths as 197ft (60m)—that’s the equivalent of a 20-story building!

If speed is your thing, we’ve got you covered. Unlike X4, you don’t have to fiddle with wind guards as X5 has one built-in. This is multilayered and reinforced with steel mesh to eliminate the roar of the wind from your recordings. The sound can then be refined even further by our upgraded audio algorithm, which cuts out unwanted background noise while simultaneously clarifying your voice in the mix, allowing you to vlog without any extra recording equipment.

To make sure you can focus on your creativity, X5’s battery life has been boosted to 185 minutes from the 135 minutes offered by X4—that’s an increase of almost 40%. It also has a fast charge feature that gets you to 80% in only 20 minutes, so you’ll never have to worry about power during a shoot again.

All Day, All Night, All Angles

Insta360 is continuing to push the boundaries of filmmaking with X5, and by making massive leaps in both durability and performance, it’s clear that X5 is the 360° GOAT.

With capabilities for filming in low-light conditions, new ruggedized features, and an overall smarter, more powerful setup, it’s a must-have for those thinking of upgrading from X4 and especially for anyone entering the world of action cameras for the first time.

