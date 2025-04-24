British Supersport 2025: Who’s Who And What’s What.

With the 2025 British Superbike just around the corner, the blue riband class is full of big names and fan favourites. Whilst stacked with talent, the supersport class may feature some faces that are less familiar to the average fan. Here’s the breakdown of who and what you need to know about British Supersport in 2025.

Last year’s top three all stay put for 2025. Reigning champion Jack Kennedy will attempt to defend his number one plate aboard Honda UK’s factory CBR600. The Irishman will be out to claim a sixth title in the supersport category.

Despite being the favourite for yet another season, Kennedy will again have to go up against former class champions Luke Stapleford and Ben Curry. Stapleford returns with Mcadam Triumph, while Curry will again line up aboard his MotoRapido Ducati. Advertisement

Kennedy has won the title every year he’s been in the class since 2018. Could 2025 be the year we see Stapleford, Curry, or even someone else usurps the five-time champion?

Alongside Kennedy in the factory Honda team will be Dean Harrison, who showed strong form on the 600 towards the end of last season.

Bradley Perie returns to the class after a split season between supersport and superbike in 2024. The former championship runner-up and multiple race winner will be back on a Yamaha this season – a machine he has proven pedigree with. An impressive run form at the end of 2024 as a stand-in in the Superbike class puts Perie in good stead for the season ahead.

Rhys Irwin will ride a Suzuki again in 2025 after a difficult 2024 campaign with Gearlink Kawasaki. The Irishman will line up aboard a GSXR750 for Ben Wilson’s new team. After withdrawing as a team at the end of last season, Gearlink’s presence will still be felt as they support Wilson’s new outfit.

Impressive Italian youngster Eduardo Colombi is moving from sportbike to supersport for 2025. Colombi will be riding a Ducati for the TAS Racing team, which has returned to the class for the first time since 2011. After seeing how well he adapted to British circuits in 2024, Colombi could be a dark horse for this coming season.

Lee Johnston returns to racing full-time in British Supersport. After coming back from injury at the end of last season, Johnston will pilot a Sencat-backed Triumph. Johnston will be joined in the team by Freddie Barnes.

Rapid Honda makes the step across from superbike to supersport for 2025. 2024 British GP2 champion Owen Jenner will be alongside former British Talent Cup winner Harley McCabe in the team.

Binch Racing have traded in their Yamaha’s in favour of Ducati for 2025. Oliver Barr remains with the team for a second season and will be partnered by Stefan Hill, who switches from World Endurance to British Supersport.

After a solid season aboard R&R Racing’s Yamaha last season, TJ Toms has moved across to G&S Kawasaki for his 2025 season.

After the unforeseen rebuild at OMG Racing, it has meant that initial plans to ride a third superbike for the team have dissolved for Joe Talbot. Instead, Talbot is expected to ride in the supersport class on a Honda, with backing from OMG.

Like Talbot, Ben Luxton will move from Superstock to Supersport. The former Superstock 600 champion will compete on a Triumph for the CFS Filtration team.

Carl Harris steps up to British Supersport after an impressive year in Superteens last season. Harris will be riding for Steve Brogan’s SBR Kawasaki team.

Another newcomer to the class comes in the form of German rider, Jorke Erwig. After feautring in the IDM supersport class for the last couple of seasons, Erwig will debut in the British Championship with the Dutch Affeto Corse Ducati team.

The 2025 British Supersport season gets underway at Oulton Park on the 3rd-5th of May.