The new Nolan X-804 RS Ultra Carbon 30th anniversary special edition

Nolan and Carlos Checa: The new X-804 RS Ultra Carbon 30th anniversary special edition.

The 30-year collaboration between Nolan and Carlos Checa has resulted in the X-804 RS Ultra Carbon 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION (355), customised with graphics inspired by the helmet worn by the Spanish rider in 2011 when he won the SBK World Championship. A helmet that, through some graphic details elegantly highlighted on the shell, tells a story made of racing, life, travel and true passion.

The idea that has inspired the Nolan Style Centre and Carlos Checa to recount these 30 years together on the world’s racetracks is based on the top-of-the-range X-804 RS Ultra Carbon, with a carbon shell and Liquido paint (an innovative layering of colour that allows the elegant carbon fibre weave to shine through on the surface) in a blue shade.

A premium base made even more exclusive by graphic stylings such as the iconic World Map, which is highlighted on the canopy by a rich pearl white, or the legendary number 7and, again, the stamps symbolising the countless journeys made by the pilot during his career. Finally, the lines of the hemisphere have been done in gradient turquoise.

Metallic silver colours some of these elements, giving the wearer of this helmet a unique and exclusive experience.

A Dark Smoke visor included in the packaging completes the helmet.

X-804 RS UC 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION, which preserves all the peculiarities of a model with XSeries signature and great attitude to protection, safety and comfort, is available with four shells in sizes 2XS to 3XL.

X-804 RS UC CHECA 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION (355) is available at authorised Nolan Dealers with a suggested retail price of £699.99.

Exclusive distribution of Nolan Helmets in the UK and Ireland is done by Nevis Marketing.