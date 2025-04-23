New 180° flip-front helmet from LS2

Updated version of LS2’s popular dual-homologated 180° flip-front helmet

LS2 has unveiled the next generation of their popular dual-homologated Advant 180-degree flip-over helmet. Even more versatile than the outgoing model, the all-new Advant II boasts an upgraded shell, with 6K Carbon components, and a new visor locking mechanism.

Building on the success of the original, the Advant II features LS2’s proven Kinetic Polymer Alloy (KPA) shell, now with added 6K Carbon components. Comparable to much more expensive high-end composites, KPA is strong, flexible and light; the new carbon elements add extra strength without a weight penalty – the Advant II tips the scales at just 1750g.

It’s fully ECE 22.06 certified and P/J dual homologated, allowing riders to legally use the Advant II in both open and closed positions on UK roads. The sophisticated opening mechanism positions the chin bar close to the face and automatically raises the visor when lifted for seamless transitions between configurations.

Also new is an advanced visor locking system that ensures the shield remains securely closed during riding. The quick-release mechanism enables fast, hassle-free visor changes when needed and the integrated flip-down sun visor can also be easily removed for cleaning and maintenance. Fully set up for multi-season riding, the Advant II comes as standard with a PINLOCK® 120 MaxVision™ anti-fog insert.

Rider comfort receives equal attention with the premium COOLMAX Liner, which delivers high moisture management, breathability, and is quick-drying. Working in combination with the Carbon chin and top vents, exhaust port, and internal EPS channelling it keeps the wearer cool and comfortable and able to deal with temperature swings. Emergency Release System cheek pads also feature, for added peace of mind.

Technology integration comes as standard too, with the Advant II ready to accept LS2’s voice-operated Bluetooth® by Cardo 4X Intercom system.

The new Advant II is available in four solid colours priced at £249.99 and five graphic designs at £269.99, in sizes XS-3XL

Each helmet comes complete with a PINLOCK® 120 MaxVision™ anti-fog insert and a handy carry bag.

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

Find out more at ls2helmets.com