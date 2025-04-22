Advertisement
Cardo unveils adapter for seamless integration with Shoei Gen 3 helmets

Following the success of the Shoei Gen 2 adapter and customer demand, Cardo has announced a new official accessory, a dedicated adapter mount for Shoei Gen 3 helmets, available from 20 April.
April 22, 2025

Offering increased freedom for customers when deciding what communication device to fit their Shoei helmet, the new accessory is suitable for fitment of the entire 2nd-generation PACKTALK range for the Shoei Neotec 3, GT-Air 3 and J-Cruise 3 helmets.

The kit will be available from all Cardo dealers and online – www.cardosystems.com – with an MSRP of €20.95/$19.95.

You can also check their store on Amazon https://amzn.to/3XgwV6YCardo Unveils Adapter For Seamless Integration With Shoei Gen 3 Helmets

byFrank Duggan
Published

