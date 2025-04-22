Cardo unveils adapter for seamless integration with Shoei Gen 3 helmets

Following the success of the Shoei Gen 2 adapter and customer demand, Cardo has announced a new official accessory, a dedicated adapter mount for Shoei Gen 3 helmets, available from 20 April.

Offering increased freedom for customers when deciding what communication device to fit their Shoei helmet, the new accessory is suitable for fitment of the entire 2nd-generation PACKTALK range for the Shoei Neotec 3, GT-Air 3 and J-Cruise 3 helmets.

The kit will be available from all Cardo dealers and online – www.cardosystems.com – with an MSRP of €20.95/$19.95.

You can also check their store on Amazon https://amzn.to/3XgwV6Y