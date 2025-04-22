Le Mans demonstration of Kawasaki HySE hydrogen motorcycle

The 60th running of the famous Le Mans 24 hour Endurance motorcycle race on the weekend of 19 and 20 April not only witnessed a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR on the podium – and leading the race for several hours – but also a demonstration of Kawasaki cutting edge hydrogen vehicle technology.

At the invitation of the race organisers ASO (who also oversee the world famous Tour de France cycle race), Kawasaki sent their research prototype HySE motorcycle to Le Mans along with test rider, Matthias Hoeppner.

As one of the motorcycle manufacturer members of HySE (the Hydrogen Small mobility & Engine technology Association), Kawasaki has developed a machine based on its Ninja supercharged motorcycle platform powered exclusively by hydrogen stored in special tanks at either side of the rear of the machine. With virtually no emissions to speak of (including some harmless water vapour), the HySE machine is a physical sign that the “future fuel” hydrogen can be applied to two wheeled vehicles as well as four. Advertisement

Witnessed by the huge Le Mans crowd plus Gilles Huttepain, Vice president of ASO and Mathieu Kassovitz, the official starter of the 2025 race, test pilot, Matthias Hoeppner, left the pit lane just 15 minutes before the race itself began and completed a demonstration lap of the 4.13Km track in damp conditions.

For ASO this invitation forms part of a longer H24 strategy focussing on an eventual 24 hour endurance race for electric and hydrogen powered cars. Equally significant for Kawasaki – who now have a retail range that includes gasoline, electric and even hybrid motorcycles – Kawasaki Motors France created a display in the public area of the race track that encouraged visitors across the four days of the event to see a product display and ask staff questions about current and new technologies.

With other hydrogen focused displays including a kids “railroad” and a hydrogen powered generator, the green focus of the event matched perfectly with the HySE group mission to explore the obvious environmental benefits of hydrogen vehicles.

Speaking about his demonstration lap, Matthias Hoeppner said: “Our research into hydrogen power illustrates well the Kawasaki principles of not only embracing new technologies but also applying practical applications to them. Being one of the test riders I am well used to the HySE machine by now but it still gives me a thrill each time I ride it knowing it is powered exclusively by hydrogen. The demonstration lap was shown live on worldwide television and the huge crowd really appreciated the chance to see an actual working example of hydrogen motive power applied to a motorcycle.”

