Husqvarna Trek 2025 registrations now open

Sign up today for an exclusive three-day riding tour through Portugal’s mountain landscapes.
April 22, 2025

For proud owners of the Norden 901, Norden 901 Expedition or 701 Enduro, Husqvarna Trek 2025 promises to be an unforgettable riding adventure. Taking place in Portugal from 6th – 10th October, this three-day expedition will take 70 riders deep into the Serra da Estrela Nature Park and showcase the best of central Portugal’s rugged terrain, remote trails and breathtaking views.

Interested riders are encouraged to act quickly to secure one of the limited places available for what will be an incredible adventure. From arrival to final farewell, the whole event will be expertly planned so that riders can focus on the experience, enjoy the camaraderie, and leave with memorable moments.

Everyone who attends Husqvarna Trek 2025 can expect a variety of scenic gravel roads and technical offroad trails, with route options to match various skill levels from beginners through to experienced adventure riders.Husqvarna Trek 2025 Registrations Now Open

What to expect at Husqvarna Trek 2025:
  • Three full days of incredible adventure riding
  • Four nights’ accommodation at Luna Hotel Serra da Estrela Full board catering (breakfast, lunch and dinner)
  • GPX-guided self-navigation across hand-picked routes
  • Experienced lead and sweep riders for safety and support
  • Technical and medical support and advice
  • Support vehicles following behind all riders
  • Event video, photography and a Husqvarna goodie bag
  • Easy access to Husqvarna staff and ambassadors
Requirements:
  • A valid motorcycle licence
  • A Husqvarna travel motorcycle in good working order (owned or rented)
  • Fully comprehensive motorcycle insurance
  • Offroad tyres (pre-order available via the Mitas tyre service)
  • GPS device or compatible offline navigation app
  • Offroad or adventure riding gear, rainwear and hydration pack
Riders who would like to attend Husqvarna Trek 2025 but don’t own a compatible motorcycle can do so by renting a 701 Enduro, Norden 901 or Norden 901 Expedition. This can be done during the booking process.
For riders in need of offroad tyres for Husqvarna Trek, Husqvarna Mobility has partnered up with Mitas, which means tyres can be pre-ordered and fitted upon arrival.
With only 70 spaces available and a hugely successful 2024 edition, Husqvarna Trek 2025 is expected to be fully booked within a matter of weeks.
Riders can book their place via this linkFor more information on Husqvarna Mobility, click here.
byFrank Duggan
Published

