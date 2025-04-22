Husqvarna Trek 2025 registrations now open

Sign up today for an exclusive three-day riding tour through Portugal’s mountain landscapes.

For proud owners of the Norden 901, Norden 901 Expedition or 701 Enduro, Husqvarna Trek 2025 promises to be an unforgettable riding adventure. Taking place in Portugal from 6th – 10th October, this three-day expedition will take 70 riders deep into the Serra da Estrela Nature Park and showcase the best of central Portugal’s rugged terrain, remote trails and breathtaking views.

Interested riders are encouraged to act quickly to secure one of the limited places available for what will be an incredible adventure. From arrival to final farewell, the whole event will be expertly planned so that riders can focus on the experience, enjoy the camaraderie, and leave with memorable moments.

Everyone who attends Husqvarna Trek 2025 can expect a variety of scenic gravel roads and technical offroad trails, with route options to match various skill levels from beginners through to experienced adventure riders. Advertisement

What to expect at Husqvarna Trek 2025:

Three full days of incredible adventure riding

Four nights’ accommodation at Luna Hotel Serra da Estrela Full board catering (breakfast, lunch and dinner)

GPX-guided self-navigation across hand-picked routes

Experienced lead and sweep riders for safety and support

Technical and medical support and advice

Support vehicles following behind all riders

Event video, photography and a Husqvarna goodie bag

Easy access to Husqvarna staff and ambassadors

Requirements: