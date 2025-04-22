Husqvarna Trek 2025 registrations now open

Sign up today for an exclusive three-day riding tour through Portugal’s mountain landscapes.
For proud owners of the Norden 901, Norden 901 Expedition or 701 Enduro, Husqvarna Trek 2025 promises to be an unforgettable riding adventure. Taking place in Portugal from 6th – 10th October, this three-day expedition will take 70 riders deep into the Serra da Estrela Nature Park and showcase the best of central Portugal’s rugged terrain, remote trails and breathtaking views.
Interested riders are encouraged to act quickly to secure one of the limited places available for what will be an incredible adventure. From arrival to final farewell, the whole event will be expertly planned so that riders can focus on the experience, enjoy the camaraderie, and leave with memorable moments.
Everyone who attends Husqvarna Trek 2025 can expect a variety of scenic gravel roads and technical offroad trails, with route options to match various skill levels from beginners through to experienced adventure riders.
- Three full days of incredible adventure riding
- Four nights’ accommodation at Luna Hotel Serra da Estrela Full board catering (breakfast, lunch and dinner)
- GPX-guided self-navigation across hand-picked routes
- Experienced lead and sweep riders for safety and support
- Technical and medical support and advice
- Support vehicles following behind all riders
- Event video, photography and a Husqvarna goodie bag
- Easy access to Husqvarna staff and ambassadors
- A valid motorcycle licence
- A Husqvarna travel motorcycle in good working order (owned or rented)
- Fully comprehensive motorcycle insurance
- Offroad tyres (pre-order available via the Mitas tyre service)
- GPS device or compatible offline navigation app
- Offroad or adventure riding gear, rainwear and hydration pack