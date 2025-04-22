Monday Masterclasses From Coenen And Laengenfelder

After the Easter Sunday break that gave the Paddock an unusual day off to recover from the Qualifying Races, the MXGP of Switzerland Presented by iXS resumed today at the Schollenholz circuit near the city of Frauenfeld, with a dry and often sunny day helping the many Swiss fans enjoy a party atmosphere for the entirety of the long weekend!

The sixth round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championships was dominated by one team, the De Carli-ran Red Bull KTM Factory Racing squad, with GP wins for Lucas Coenen in MXGP and Simon Laengenfelder in MX2, both with their first victories of the season!

Not only were they overall winners, but neither rider saw anyone in front of them for the vast majority of the day, as Sacha Coenen, on the same team of course, briefly took the lead from Laengenfelder at the start of race one.

Despite the dominant nature of their winning rides, the Grand Prix was full of action, especially in MXGP as Romain Febvre had to fight through the pack from bad starts in both races, but did so well enough to claim second overall for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP. Most Swiss fans will be celebrating the return of Jeremy Seewer to the podium on home ground, earned with a last lap pass, which made it the first ever podium finish for Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team!

The MX2 podium fight was as hectic as ever, with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing duo Liam Everts and Kay de Wolf joining Laengenfelder, who has nevertheless reduced the gap at the top to just three points as they head to Portugal in two weeks’ time!





After losing the win in yesterday’s Qualifying Race to his Honda HRC teammate Ruben Fernandez, Championship leader Tim Gajser blazed to the fastest time in morning Warm-up before the pair took to the start line first in each of the afternoon’s races.

However, catching everyone by surprise with his first Fox Holeshot Award in the premier class, Coenen fired into an early lead, with Seewer cranking up the noise from the crowd by showing in second before Gajser swept around the outside of him in turn two. Fernandez also dispatched the Ducati man two corners later, as Gajser chased after Coenen.

Meanwhile, Febvre had started poorly and had to fight through, nipping past the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine of Calvin Vlaanderen for sixth at the end of the first full lap. He had Fantic Factory Racing MXGP rider Andrea Bonacorsi ahead of him, but couldn’t push past the tall Italian, who was also challenging Seewer for fourth, finding a nice line around the Swiss rider on lap five! Febvre also got past, but then fell before the waves on the following lap to deepen his frustration!

Third rider in the Championship before the day, Glenn Coldenhoff also had a poor start and had to fight through to finish tenth for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP, behind Vlaanderen and Team Motul Honda Motoblouz SR rider Kevin Horgmo. Febvre managed to get back past Seewer on lap 13 of 20, but could get no further despite chasing Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s fifth-placed rider Maxime Renaux across the line, with Bonacorsi also just in sight but finishing well in fourth.

Making mistakes early on, Gajser lost touch with Coenen, and eventually finished second to the teenage Belgian by just under six seconds, with Fernandez only four seconds further back. The Slovenian still extended his points lead to 49 over Febvre.

Nobody could have been prepared for what race two held in store. In an almost carbon copy of the first race start, Coenen took another Fox Holeshot Award from Seewer, and Gajser again quickly moved up to second, with Jeffrey Herlings behind him for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Renaux moved brilliantly past two riders in one corner to take fourth, one of those being Valentin Guillod on his private Yamaha. By the end of the first full lap Renaux had also dived past Herlings and was looking to be a real contender.

With Gajser pressuring Coenen, the third lap suddenly turned the race, the Grand Prix, and maybe even the Championship completely on its head! Running off-track on a right hander, the Honda man hit some trackside dirt at full speed and was spat off his machine, landing heavily and unable to re-join the race. A later social media post confirmed that he had suffered a dislocated shoulder, but more checks are still to be made.

Shocked onlookers were just recovering from this crash when home hero Guillod also crashed heavily, over the bars on the following lap, and his day was also done, although he rode back to the paddock under his own steam. With Coenen and Renaux running first and second, Bonacorsi was in a podium position as he ran fourth behind Herlings.

The hard-charging Febvre had again struggled out of the gate, and he jammed his Kawasaki to the inside of Bonacorsi in front of pit lane on lap eleven, catching the Fantic’s front wheel, which knocked the Italian down to seventh in the race and the Frenchman into his spot on the provisional podium. It was all to change again, however!

The other Honda HRC man, Fernandez, had a nightmare, down in the first corner and later riding through pit lane after contact in the corner preceding it. He did so slowly, but the rules state that you have to come to a complete stop, so the Spaniard was therefore disqualified from the race altogether after fighting back to 12th across the line. His place in the top ten overall was taken by TEM JP253 KTM Racing rider Jan Pancar.

Ninth in both races was Vlaanderen, lifted to eighth overall by Gajser’s no-score, while Ben Watson registered his best race finish of the year in seventh for MRT Racing Team Beta, passing Horgmo on the final lap! The Norwegian’s two eighth places were good enough for sixth overall, behind Coldenhoff who got to sixth in race two.

With four laps to go, and Febvre breathing down his neck, Renaux ran off-track on the approach to a left-hander, losing second to his countryman. Moments later he crashed violently over the same table-top jump as Guillod had earlier, and he too was out of the reckoning, having to be helped off the circuit.

This put Bonacorsi into a podium spot again, but Seewer was suddenly sizing up a tiring Herlings for third, and needed that place to get the podium finish for himself! With the crowd aware of the situation, they urged on their man to a pass right in front of the main grandstand, on the final lap! As well as sending his supporters into raptures at the end of the event, he also triggered massive celebrations for his team as they rejoiced in a historic first podium finish in MXGP for Ducati! Not bad for a new bike in only its eighth Grand Prix!

The big winner, however, was Lucas Coenen. Adding to his ten victories in MX2, his first overall success in MXGP makes the 18-year-old the youngest winner since the class was first introduced in 2003! He also became the first Belgian to win in the premier class since Clement Desalle in 2018!

Febvre’s second overall pulls him to within 27 points of Gajser’s total, with Lucas now third in the series but 51 back of the Frenchman. With 14 GPs left to run, however, the Championship is far from out of the question for either rider while we await further news of Gajser’s condition and his expected return.

Everyone in the paddock sends their best wishes to the riders who crashed today.

Lucas Coenen: “This one feels really special. On Saturday, I really wasn’t comfortable, my rhythm was off, and I was honestly struggling with the track. But we went back, reset mentally and physically. I got both holeshots, and from there I just focused on hitting my marks every single lap, not making any mistakes, and staying calm under pressure. It was one of those races where everything came together — the bike, the start, the lines, and the focus. To win both races and get my first GP overall in MXGP is something I’ve been chasing, and I feel like I’m learning to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. There’s still work to do, but today showed what’s possible.”

Romain Febvre: “I didn’t make it easy for myself this weekend with the starts, but overall I felt really good on the bike. The track was tough but I managed to find my way through the pack both races. I stayed calm and rode smart. Of course, it’s frustrating not to be in the fight for the win when you feel like the speed is there, but it’s another podium and that consistency is important. This makes four in a row now, and even on days where the conditions aren’t ideal, I’m still in the mix. That’s what you need in a championship.”

Jeremy Seewer: “To be on the podium at home in Switzerland, with Ducati, is honestly one of the most emotional moments of my career. We started this project from zero last November. The bike was completely new at this level, and we’ve been building step by step ever since. It’s been a real struggle at times, but we never stopped pushing. This weekend, we made another step forward. I didn’t get the best start in the second race and got hit with a massive rock early on that made my foot go numb for a lap. I thought my race was done, but I regrouped, kept my focus, and started coming back. I saw on my pit board that I needed to pass Jeffrey (Herlings) for the podium, and I just told myself, ‘You’re not letting this one go.’ I went for it on the last lap, made the pass stick, and it was incredible. The crowd, the energy — I could feel it pushing me. This podium means a lot, not just to me but to the whole Ducati crew. It’s a huge step, and it gives us all the motivation to keep developing this bike and keep fighting at the front.”

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), 33:46.050; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:05.978; 3. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0:10.189; 4. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, Fantic), +0:13.202; 5. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0:14.123; 6. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:15.535; 7. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Ducati), +0:29.220; 8. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Honda), +0:36.885; 9. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0:38.045; 10. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Fantic), +0:42.000

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), 33:57.096; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:04.689; 3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Ducati), +0:10.876; 4. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:16.061; 5. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, Fantic), +0:27.867; 6. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Fantic), +0:29.927; 7. Ben Watson (GBR, Beta), +0:36.134; 8. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Honda), +0:39.716; 9. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0:45.595; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), +0:50.713

MXGP Overall – Top 10 Classification: 1. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), 50 points; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 37 p.; 3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, DUC), 34 p.; 4. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, FAN), 34 p.; 5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, FAN), 26 p.; 6. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, HON), 26 p.; 7. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 25 p.; 8. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 24 p.; 9. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 22 p.; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 20 p.

MXGP – World Championship – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 305 points; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 278 p.; 3. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), 227 p.; 4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, FAN), 224 p.; 5. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 188 p.; 6. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 178 p.; 7. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, FAN), 163 p.; 8. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, HON), 163 p.; 9. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, DUC), 138 p.; 10. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 126 p

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Honda, 319 points; 2. Kawasaki, 284 p.; 3. KTM, 246 p.; 4. Yamaha, 245 p.; 5. Fantic, 240 p.; 6. Ducati, 176 p.; 7. Beta, 102 p.; 8. Husqvarna, 33 p.;





After De Wolf’s Qualifying Race win, Sunday morning warm-up was topped by Thibault Benistant for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team, with Sacha Coenen second ahead of Van Venrooy KTM Racing’s Cas Valk.

Laengenfelder grabbed his first Fox Holeshot Award of the season with his second choice of gate, although his teammate Coenen was right alongside him, and actually moved past the German exiting the second corner, while De Wolf, Everts, and Adamo gave chase, all of the Championship chasers knowing the importance of getting a good start and executing the plan!

The Monster Energy Triumph Racing duo of Camden McLellan and Guillem Farres were next up, and along with Honda HRC rookie Valerio Lata and Valk, all moved up one place on lap three as Adamo fell in the same tight right-hand corner as he did on Saturday! Benistant also started poorly and crashed at around half distance, ending the race in a very disappointed eleventh.

Laengenfelder made a move on Coenen with authority to lead on lap six, and as the Husqvarna teammates queued up behind the young Belgian, Simon made good his escape, as De Wolf was only able to get past Sacha with a beautiful overtaking move out of the corner before the finish line at the end of lap ten.

Lata fell down the order to finish in tenth, overtaken on lap 14 by Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors riderOriol Oliver for ninth. Valk would take eighth behind Farres, seventh on his return to racing, while Coenen was passed by all the Championship-leading quartet plus McLellan to end the race in sixth.

Adamo could only recover to fifth behind McLellan, and though Everts tried everything to pass De Wolf, he couldn’t pull the trigger. Laengenfelder’s win would reduce De Wolf’s Championship lead to ten points heading into race two.

Race two saw Laengenfelder again hit the front to earn another Fox Holeshot Award, while Sacha Coenen got pushed wide and Adamo took up the chase ahead of Lata, although Everts was quickly past the younger Italian into third. De Wolf made a great pass on two riders to get to fifth, and Oliver was also in the mix, although the Spaniard had to make way for a forceful Benistant and his countryman Farres.

Further back, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 teammates Karlis Reisulis and Rick Elzinga came home in ninth and tenth, the Latvian finishing tenth overall, while Valk had a rough race two to finish the day in ninth behind fellow rookie Lata. Benistant was able to being his Yamaha home in fifth for seventh overall, and Farres ended the day just behind his teammate, the two black bikes fifth and sixth overall.

Once more, though, the four “aliens” at the top of the series displayed their strength, despite reigning Champ De Wolf crashing at half distance on the corner before Pit Lane. His last lap pass on Benistant for fourth secured himself a place on the podium above Adamo, who took second in the race ahead of Everts, who took second overall!

Laengenfelder was relieved at finally nailing his first GP win since the MXGP of Sweden in 2023, 20 months ago! His 14th race win was masterfully done, and it finally led to the fourth GP win of his career! It also makes the Championship situation gloriously tight, with just three points separating the Dutchman and the German!

Adamo is now just 20 points behind his KTM stablemate, with Everts just seven further back. The teams now get the chance of a week off to recover before making the trip to the Iberian Peninsula for the MXGPs of Portugal and Spain!

Simon Längenfelder: “It’s been over a year since my last overall win, so to finally stand on top again feels really good. The track suited me well — the steep ruts and bumps worked in my favour, and I managed to get two solid starts, which made a big difference. I’m super happy with how everything came together, and this gives me a real confidence boost heading into the next few races.”

Liam Everts: “It was one of those weekends where you had to stay sharp. I was close to making passes in both races but couldn’t quite get through. Still, 3-3 is a solid result, and it feels good to bounce back after Trentino. Now it’s time to regroup and head to Portugal where I’ve had good memories.”

Kay de Wolf: “Race 2 was one of the toughest of my life. My clutch cable snapped right away, so I had to change everything—my lines, my rhythm—and start from zero. I had a small crash early on but never gave up. That final pass on the last lap put me back on the podium, which is huge for the championship. Still, I know I could’ve done more, so I’m a bit frustrated.”

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Simon Längenfelder (GER, KTM), 33:45.698; 2. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:08.412; 3. Liam Everts (BEL, Husqvarna), +0:09.029; 4. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, Triumph), +0:09.570; 5. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), +0:19.642; 6. Sacha Coenen (BEL, KTM), +0:20.475; 7. Guillem Farres (ESP, Triumph), +0:28.467; 8. Cas Valk (NED, KTM), +0:30.123; 9. Oriol Oliver (ESP, KTM), +0:30.848; 10. Valerio Lata (ITA, Honda), +0:45.074

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Simon Längenfelder (GER, KTM), 33:38.608; 2. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), +0:09.039; 3. Liam Everts (BEL, Husqvarna), +0:10.555; 4. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:19.681; 5. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0:21.029; 6. Valerio Lata (ITA, Honda), +0:34.368; 7. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, Triumph), +0:35.799; 8. Guillem Farres (ESP, Triumph), +0:50.467; 9. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, Yamaha), +1:00.685; 10. Rick Elzinga (NED, Yamaha), +1:03.422

MX2 Overall – Top 10 Classification: 1. Simon Längenfelder (GER, KTM), 50 points; 2. Liam Everts (BEL, HUS), 40 p.; 3. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 40 p.; 4. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 38 p.; 5. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, TRI), 32 p.; 6. Guillem Farres (ESP, TRI), 27 p.; 7. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 26 p.; 8. Valerio Lata (ITA, HON), 26 p.; 9. Cas Valk (NED, KTM), 22 p.; 10. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LAT, YAM), 21 p

MX2 – World Championship Classification: 1. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 281 points; 2. Simon Längenfelder (GER, KTM), 278 p.; 3. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 258 p.; 4. Liam Everts (BEL, HUS), 251 p.; 5. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 203 p.; 6. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, TRI), 191 p.; 7. Sacha Coenen (BEL, KTM), 189 p.; 8. Cas Valk (NED, KTM), 174 p.; 9. Valerio Lata (ITA, HON), 142 p.; 10. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, HON), 140 p.

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. KTM, 322 points; 2. Husqvarna, 315 p.; 3. Yamaha, 228 p.; 4. Triumph, 205 p.; 5. Honda, 189 p.; 6. TM, 70 p.; 7. Kawasaki, 46 p.

