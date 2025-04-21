Moto3: Piqueras leads Rueda by a point as Jerez beckons

We’re four Grands Prix in and two winners have emerged in Moto3 – Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Two wins apiece and one point splitting the two Spaniards is how it stands heading to the Spanish GP, so who will leave Jerez with the upper hand?

Rueda’s unfortunate late mechanical issue forced the #99 into a DNF in Qatar, which meant his podium run came to an end. And after beating Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) by 0.009s on the run to the line, Piqueras made sure it’s him who leads the title charge by a point ahead of the duo’s home Grand Prix. Rueda missed last year’s race while he was still recovering from appendicitis, while Piqueras finished in P10 – so both have debut Moto3 Jerez podium ambitions this weekend.

David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) was a podium finisher in Jerez last season, and after collecting his first points of the season in Qatar, the Spaniard will be aiming for more in front of his home fans. Furusato’s first podium of the season could be the catalyst for the Japanese star to mount a title tilt, and speaking of Japanese stars, Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) will be eager to build on his first rostrum of the season too.

Joel Kelso (LEVELUP – MTA Team) comes into the Spanish GP third in the overall standings and after missing out on a second podium in a row by 0.055s (and the win by 0.097s), the Australian will undoubtedly be a threat once more. Elsewhere, after a P12 in Austin and a DNF in Qatar, fourth in the Championship Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) will be desperate to respond on home soil.In truth, so many names will be fancying their chances this weekend as we get set for another spellbinding weekend of Moto3 action at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

For more Moto3 info check out our dedicated Moto3 News page Advertisement

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com