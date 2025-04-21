Moto2: Canet seeks payback as new Championship leader

P14 on Lap 1 to victory in Qatar was undoubtedly one of Aron Canet’s (Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO) greatest Grand Prix performances, and after Jake Dixon’s (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) DNF last time out, the Spaniard arrives in Jerez as the Moto2 title race leader.

Canet also has a score to settle with the iconic Andalusian layout. In 2024, the #44 suffered a left fibula fracture that saw him miss the race in front of his home crowd, so a revenge mission will be on as he seeks to stay at the summit of the Moto2 Championship. However, after a P3 finish in Jerez last year, Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) might be considered the pre-weekend favourite as the Spaniard aims to back up his P3 in Qatar with another strong showing on home turf.

The aforementioned Dixon will be hungry to right the wrongs of Qatar, while standout rookie Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) visits Jerez for the first time in Moto2 knowing he’s P4 in the standings. That debut rostrum in the class surely isn’t far away, and there would be no better place to collect a first Moto2 trophy than at the Spanish GP.

Who else to look out for? Well, in truth, plenty of riders. Can Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) challenge for another podium? The Turk was on form in Lusail, as were Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) and Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO) the last time we went racing. Joe Roberts (American Racing Team) finished P2 in Jerez last year, so the American will be hoping 2025’s visit can kick-start his campaign.

It’s a track everyone knows like the back of their hand, so the competition could be closer than ever this weekend. Who wins? Who knows. Just the way we like it.

