YART Yamaha wins EWC opener after late Le Mans heartache for KWT

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team has made a dream start to the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship with a dramatic victory at Le Mans today (Sunday) – after Kawasaki Webike Trickstar crashed out of the lead in the final 60 minutes of the 24 Heures Motos.

Leading from the eight-hour mark, Kawasaki Webike Trickstar had hit back from a late-morning fall for Mike Di Meglio and appeared to be on course for the manufacturer’s first EWC triumph since 2019 when it began to rain. Having pitted for wet-weather tyres, Román Ramos was still leading when he slid off into the gravel trap at the Raccordement corner, one of the slowest on the 4.185-kilometre Circuit Bugatti.

The notoriously slippery turn was also where Fritz fell during the opening lap of the race, a mishap that dropped him to 21st position and triggered a remarkable fightback to first place.

But with his Kawasaki ZX 10R damaged, Spaniard Ramos headed to the pitlane for repairs, which took some five minutes to complete and handed a two-lap advantage to Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team. Despite Karel Hanika pitting due to a lack of visibility through his visor, the Austrian squad was able to secure its first victory in the 24 Heures Motos, which it started from pole position thanks to a lap record run from Marvin Fritz.

In addition, the result marked a maiden EWC triumph for Australian Jason O’Halloran, a new YART signing for 2025, and allowed Fritz to celebrate his 32nd birthday in style. Fritz also became the first German winner since his crew chief, Max Neukirchner, won at Le Mans in 2007. Meanwhile, Hanika is the first Czech rider to win the legendary event. Advertisement

Behind Kawasaki Webike Trickstar, ERC Endurance became an EWC podium finisher for the first time after BMW Motorrad World Endurance was forced into an unscheduled pitstop this morning to repair a damaged exhaust. MAXXESS by BMRT3D Pirelli Motul took fifth followed by Yoshimura SERT Motul, which recovered from several crashes to head home Dunlop-equipped Superstock category winner National Motos Honda FMA.

The first round of the inaugural FIM Endurance World Trophy for production motorcycles was won by Team Super Moto Racing.

