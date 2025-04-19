Irwin smashes previous best to set fastest Bennetts BSB lap of Donington Park

Glenn Irwin shattered the existing lap record on the final afternoon of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship R&G Official Test, improving his time from yesterday by 0.007s to set the fastest ever Bennetts BSB lap of Donington Park on the Hager PBM Ducati.

Irwin had set the benchmark at the end of yesterday’s opening day on track, but in the final session, he was able to improve his time to maintain his position at the top with the new record.

Leon Haslam was 0.320s adrift of the pace-setting time in second place on the combined result; the local contender has rapidly got to grips with the Ducati after his move to the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing team for the 2025 season, with a time that was also under the existing lap record.

Reigning champion Kyle Ryde was third fastest on the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha as he kicked off his 2025 campaign at the second R&G Official Test, moving just 0.075s ahead of Danny Kent on the McAMS Racing Yamaha.

2022 champion Bradley Ray was fifth fastest as the Raceways Yamaha team returned to Bennetts BSB action, narrowly ahead of Josh Brookes as the double champion led the Honda charge for the DAO Racing team.

Max Cook was seventh fastest overall on the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki, holding off Honda Racing UK’s Andrew Irwin. Rookie Scott Swann had an impressive test in ninth overall on the Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda with Christian Iddon completing the top ten.

2023 champion Tommy Bridewell was twelfth fastest overall ahead of the final pre-season R&G Official Test at Oulton Park on April 23/24.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, R&G Official Test, Donington Park, combined result:

Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 1m:27.015s Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati Racing) +0.320s Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) +0.342s Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +0.512s Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) +0.587s Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda) +0.836s Max Cook (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) +0.937s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +1.195s Scott Swann (Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda) +1.310s Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) +1.352s

