Kriega Tool Pouch

The Tool Pouch is a brand new addition to the Kriega luggage universe. This organiser is designed not just to keep essentials accessible and easy to find, but also ensure that tools don’t pierce, rub or otherwise compromise the waterproof membrane of luggage they are carried in.

The construction is double-skinned CORDURA®: one layer of 1000D, then another of 420D or 500D, depending on the colour (MultiCam® Black and Coyote are 500D). The D refers to Denier, the industry standard measurement of fabric thickness. The higher the number, the more rugged and hardwearing the material. 1000D is the weight of CORDURA used as outer knee reinforcement on the best riding trousers. Kriega tech specs quote Denier numbers because we choose the optimum fabrics, when many other manufacturers don’t want to highlight what they use.

The closure is a heavy-duty genuine YKK® zip and the outer seam is further reinforced with an extremely tough bound edge.

These Tool Pouches are built to last.

Measuring 245mm (9.6in) in length, the Tool Pouch accepts Motion Pro T6 tyre levers. The capacity is 1.2 litres, and will fit under some motorcycle seats. Additionally, it has a handy hanging loop.

Available in four colours to coordinate or contrast with your existing luggage, the Tool Pouch can be used to organise many different items from medical supplies, wash kits and tech accessories.

The Tool Pouch is ready to pre-order now, with shipping from early-May.

