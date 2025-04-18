Advertisement
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Buy M.C.M. News Now
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Pyramid Painted Parts For Mt-09 Pyramid Painted Parts For Mt-09

Pyramid Painted Parts for MT-09

New UK-made Fly Screen, Front and Rear Infill Panels and Seat Cowl for latest generation Yamaha MT-09 
April 18, 2025

Pyramid Painted Parts For Mt-09New UK-made Fly Screen, Front and Rear Infill Panels and Seat Cowl for latest generation Yamaha MT-09

British motorcycle bodywork specialist, Pyramid Moto, has introduced a new range of colour-matched accessories for Yamaha’s MT-09.

A quick and easy way to add a personal touch to 2024-on models, without major mechanical work – or a big workshop bill – the range includes a Fly Screen, Front and Rear Infill Panels, and Seat Cowl.

Starting at the front, the Fly Screen improves wind deflection but also adds a sharp, stylish touch to the MT’s aggressive design – £164.99.

The Front and Rear Infill Panels cover unsightly gaps in the frame, seamlessly integrating with the bike’s existing bodywork for a more refined look. Lightweight and easy to install, they offer a big visual impact with minimal effort. Front – £114.99 and Rear –  £119.99

For the finishing touch, the Seat Cowl replaces the pillion seat, giving the MT-09 a sportier appearance. It is available in Matt Black (£74.99) or professionally colour-matched for £149.99.

All four are designed and made in Pyramid’s UK factory from durable and lightweight ABS, and come with all required fixings and instructions.

The colour-matching is done by Dream Machine – one of the UK’s most respected motorcycle paint specialists, with over 35 years of experience – ensuring a flawless finish and a perfect match to Yamaha’s Factory colours;

  • Tech Black
  • Yamaha Blue
  • Midnight Cyan
  • SP Colours

Find them all at at pyramidmoto.co.uk

byFrank Duggan
Published

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 23rd February 2025
Advertisement

Read more