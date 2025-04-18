Pyramid Painted Parts for MT-09

New UK-made Fly Screen, Front and Rear Infill Panels and Seat Cowl for latest generation Yamaha MT-09

British motorcycle bodywork specialist, Pyramid Moto, has introduced a new range of colour-matched accessories for Yamaha’s MT-09.

A quick and easy way to add a personal touch to 2024-on models, without major mechanical work – or a big workshop bill – the range includes a Fly Screen, Front and Rear Infill Panels, and Seat Cowl.

Starting at the front, the Fly Screen improves wind deflection but also adds a sharp, stylish touch to the MT’s aggressive design – £164.99.

The Front and Rear Infill Panels cover unsightly gaps in the frame, seamlessly integrating with the bike’s existing bodywork for a more refined look. Lightweight and easy to install, they offer a big visual impact with minimal effort. Front – £114.99 and Rear – £119.99

For the finishing touch, the Seat Cowl replaces the pillion seat, giving the MT-09 a sportier appearance. It is available in Matt Black (£74.99) or professionally colour-matched for £149.99.

All four are designed and made in Pyramid’s UK factory from durable and lightweight ABS, and come with all required fixings and instructions.

The colour-matching is done by Dream Machine – one of the UK’s most respected motorcycle paint specialists, with over 35 years of experience – ensuring a flawless finish and a perfect match to Yamaha’s Factory colours;

Tech Black

Yamaha Blue

Midnight Cyan

SP Colours

Find them all at at pyramidmoto.co.uk