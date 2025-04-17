The Mxgp Of Switzerland Ready To Give The Sweetest Easter Treat This Weekend

The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship has travelled gradually northward over the last two weekends, from Sardegna to Trentino, and now it concludes its first three-week run with a 450km trip around the Alps to the ancient city of Frauenfeld, and the Schollenholz circuit, for round six, the MXGP of Switzerland Presented by iXS!

One of ten venues to host a Motocross Grand Prix in Switzerland, the Frauenfeld area has used three different circuits in its history, which began in 1981 with a 125cc Grand Prix, won by the legendary Eric Geboers. From 2016 to 2018 a circuit nearer to the town was used, with Jeffrey Herlings taking MXGP class victories in each of the last two years there. Swiss heroes Arnaud Tonus and Jeremy Seewer won individual races in either class in 2017, although Benoit Paturel took his only Grand Prix victory in MX2 that year.

In the last three years the racing has returned to the grassy slopes at the highest point of the town and saw victories in 2023 for French Yamaha riders Maxime Renaux and Thibault Benistant, with last year’s mixed conditions bringing wins for Tim Gajser and Kay de Wolf.

Gajser returns to the site of his dominant double win last September with a healthy 39-point Championship lead for Honda HRC, while De Wolf also wears the red plate in MX2 for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing! As always in Motocross, however, the races are far from foregone conclusions on this deceptively tricky circuit. Advertisement

Seewer will be going all-out to get his fans cheering as he leads the Fox Holeshot standings on his new Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team machine, and is aiming to lift himself from tenth in the series, while Valentin Guillod, a private Yamaha rider this season, has scored the best Swiss race finish of the year with a fifth place in Argentina. Kevin Brumann is the top Husqvarna rider in the series for MX-Handel Husqvarna Racing, and Tonus will race his #4 Yamaha as a wildcard for one more crack at his home GP!

Both classes have a large entry list with several Swiss wildcards, and in MX2 Mike Gwerder would seem to have the best chance of home success for the HTS KTM Racing Team. The MX2 Championship opened up a little at the Monster Energy MXGP of Trentino, but the top four riders are still separated by just 28 points, with everything to play for!

The EMX250 European Championship lost its two-stroke Wozniak MX Racing Team hero Adrien Petit to injury last week, leaving the way clear for VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 rider Janis Reisulis to take the red plate. He has a 16-point lead from JM Racing Honda new boy, and reigning EMX125 Champion, Noel Zanocz. So it’s Latvia versus Hungary at the top of EMX250, although the tall figure of Nico Greutmann will be looking for a good result on home ground for his Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna team.

Another Hungarian, Aron Katona, has kept the red plate in the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Championship for Racestore KTM Factory Rookies despite a difficult Trentino, with fast Italian Francesco Bellei second for Fantic Factory Racing EMX125. The Swiss fans will cheer 125cc rookie Ryan Oppliger to great heights if he can repeat his good starts from previous races!

The MXGP of Switzerland Presented by iXS should provide a weekend of close and tough racing for the sixth round of the series! Be sure not to miss it!





It’s been a case of Tim Gajser versus the French contingent in MXGP so far, as the Honda HRC man has taken three double-race win GP victories so far in 2025, with Maxime Renaux for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre taking the other wins so far. It’s the man in green who is giving chase in the Championship, with two GP race wins and two Qualifying Race victories, it has only been the odd poor start and a broken wheel which has prevented Febvre from getting closer, but we all know the tough former Champ will never give up on a circuit where he took third overall in 2023!

Gajser was seriously impressive in last year’s Swiss round, while Jeffrey Herlings took second overall for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Although the Dutchman is still recovering from his off-season knee injury, his fellow factory KTM man Lucas Coenen has shown some great speed, but he had one of the worst days of his season in MX2 at Frauenfeld last year and will be out to improve at this year’s event.

Third in the points table is Glenn Coldenhoff, on a great run with three podiums so far for Fantic Factory Racing. Fifth behind Coenen is Renaux, the 2023 MXGP class winner here, whose title campaign took a few hits over the Italian rounds. For sure he will be looking to bounce back, while Ruben Fernandez will also be looking to capitalise on the hard-pack to continue his rise up the order for Honda HRC. He looked good here on return from injury at the end of 2024.

Hopes are high that Mattia Guadagnini could return from injury to join Seewer for the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team, and Isak Gifting will make a late decision on his participation for JK Yamaha after his Trentino crash left him heavily bruised.

50 riders are entered for the MXGP class, so once more the circuit will be full of snarling 450s, in front of a typically boisterous Swiss crowd!

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 274 Points; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 235 Points; 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, FAN), 196 Pts; 4. Lucas Coenen (BEL, KTM), 176 Points; 5. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 164 Points; 6. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 148 Pts; 7. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, HON), 137 Pts; 8. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, FAN), 122 Points; 9. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 102 Pts; 10. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, DUC), 99 Pts.





As the Championship leader’s red plate finally stayed in one place after a GP weekend, namely on the front of Kay de Wolf’s Nestaan Husqvarna, MX2 continues to be unpredictable with the seventh, and then the eighth GP race winners of the season, just ten races old, coming at the Monster Energy MXGP of Trentino!

De Wolf extended his lead with consistent finishes and misfortune to others, and he now has a 12-point gap over Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder. The German won race two here last season to finish second overall to the Dutchman, who was also on the podium in 2023. With many fans likely to cross the border to get behind him, could this be the weekend when the German finally takes an overall victory again?

Andrea Adamo took his second GP win this season at Trentino, and is now just six points behind his fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing pilot, with podium form here from 2023. Liam Everts suffered the most in Trentino with a DNF due to crash damage in race two, and is now fourth for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, 28 points behind his teammate in the lead. In mixed conditions last year, Everts had brilliant speed here to hound De Wolf for the second race win, having to settle for third overall on the day

Thibault Benistant finally added a GP race win to his season’s scorebook in Trentino, after also scoring two Qualifying Race wins for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2. The 2023 MX2 winner could be a real threat at Frauenfeld, and needs the points to stop all the Austrian machines ahead of him from sprinting further away in the series. Sacha Coenen sits sixth in the standings for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing after again crashing out of the lead last weekend, but Camden McLellan took the first ever GP race win for both himself and Monster Energy Triumph Racing, and after surviving a nasty second race crash, he is hungry for more of that winning feeling in Switzerland!

The red smoke flares will be blazing for all the Swiss heroes, and atmosphere will again be electric for the MXGP of Switzerland! Watch it all on MXGP-TV.com or come and join us live for an Easter Treat to beat any chocolate you can buy… even from Switzerland itself!

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 231 Points; 2. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, KTM), 219 Points; 3. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 213 Pts; 4. Liam Everts (BEL, HUS), 203 Pts; 5. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 171 Pts; 6. Sacha Coenen (BEL, KTM), 169 Pts; 7. Camden McLellan (RSA, TRI), 155 Pts; 8. Cas Valk (NED, KTM), 151 Pts; 9. Ferruccio Zanchi (ITA, HON), 121 Pts; 10. Valerio Lata (ITA, HON), 111 Pts.

TIMETABLE

SATURDAY:

07:05 EMX125 Free Practice Group 1, 07:30 EMX125 Free Practice Group 2, 07:55 EMX250 Free Practice Group 1, 08:20 EMX250 Free Practice Group 2, 08:45 EMX125 Qualifying Practice Group 1, 09:20 EMX125 Qualifying Practice Group 2, 09:55 EMX250 Qualifying Practice Group 1, 10:30 MX2 Free Practice, 11:00 MXGP OAT Free Practice, 12:10 EMX250 Qualifying Practice Group 2, 12:45 MXGP Wildcard Free/Qualifying Practice, 13:40 MX2 Time Practice, 14:15 MXGP OAT Time Practice, 15:00 EMX125 Race 1, 15:45 EMX250 Race 1, 16:35 MX2 Qualifying Race, 17:25 MXGP Qualifying Race.

MONDAY:

09:45 EMX125 Race 2, 10:25 MX2 Warm-up, 10:45 MXGP Warm-up, 11:30 EMX250 Race 2, 13:15 MX2 Race 1, 14:15 MXGP Race 1, 16:10 MX2 Race 2, 17:10 MXGP Race 2.

For more news check out our dedicated MXGP/MX2 News page

Or visit the official MXGP website mxgp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.mxgp.com