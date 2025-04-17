Advertisement
Suzuki has unveiled a trio of new colour options for its famed Hayabusa, and two new versions of its retro Katana.
April 17, 2025

Suzuki has unveiled a trio of new colour options for its famed Hayabusa, and two new versions of its retro Katana.

Available in dealerships now, the legendary hyperbike comes in a new Metallic Matt Steel Green with black trim and a fresh silver option with standout blue details. For those seeking a more understated look, a revised black paint scheme is complemented with silver trim.New Colours Available On Suzuki Hayabusa And Katana

The third generation of Hayabusa provides more cumulative torque than any generation previously, with its silky smooth 1340cc, inline four-cylinder engine providing relentless torque from the bottom of its rev range. 

Lean angle-sensitive electronics comprise selectable power and traction control modes, varying levels of anti-wheelie and engine braking settings, plus cruise and launch control and a bi-directional quickshifter. 

All rider information is displayed via a neat colour TFT screen, nestled between two large, sweeping dials paying homage to the original, genre-defining machine from 1999. New Colours Available On Suzuki Hayabusa And Katana

For 2025 the Katana comes in a revised version of its iconic silver paint scheme, with a contrasting dark blue seat unit, offset with gold wheels. It is joined by a new Pearl Vigor Blue with bronze wheels. 

Both models are available on Suzuki’s current 0% finance offer. 

For more information on Suzuki’s 2025 model range, click here. 

Frank Duggan
Published

