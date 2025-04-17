New colours available on Suzuki Hayabusa and Katana

Suzuki has unveiled a trio of new Suzuki has unveiled a trio of new colour options for its famed Hayabusa , and two new versions of its retro Katana.

Available in dealerships now, the legendary hyperbike comes in a new Metallic Matt Steel Green with black trim and a fresh silver option with standout blue details. For those seeking a more understated look, a revised black paint scheme is complemented with silver trim.

The third generation of Hayabusa provides more cumulative torque than any generation previously, with its silky smooth 1340cc, inline four-cylinder engine providing relentless torque from the bottom of its rev range.

Lean angle-sensitive electronics comprise selectable power and traction control modes, varying levels of anti-wheelie and engine braking settings, plus cruise and launch control and a bi-directional quickshifter.

All rider information is displayed via a neat colour TFT screen, nestled between two large, sweeping dials paying homage to the original, genre-defining machine from 1999.

For 2025 the Katana comes in a revised version of its iconic silver paint scheme, with a contrasting dark blue seat unit, offset with gold wheels. It is joined by a new Pearl Vigor Blue with bronze wheels.

Both models are available on Suzuki’s current 0% finance offer.

For more information on Suzuki’s 2025 model range, click here.